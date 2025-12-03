Small-cap AI stock under ₹50 jumps over 5% after this update. Check details

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' shares rose 5% to 21.30 after securing a 110.8 crore Data Annotation project from Stratos Forge Inc., potentially ending a three-day decline. The company reported a net profit increase to 15 crore for the quarter ending September.

A Ksheerasagar
Published3 Dec 2025, 12:51 PM IST
AI-driven enterprise Blue Cloud Softech Solutions saw its shares jump 5% in Wednesday’s intraday trade, December 3, reaching the day’s high of 21.30 apiece after the company secured a major Data Annotation project. If today’s rally is sustained toward the close, it will end the stock’s three-day decline.

The company, in its regulatory filing today, announced that it has received an 110.8 crore Data Annotation and AI Training Services order from US-based Stratos Forge Inc.

Data annotation has transitioned from simple manual labeling to sophisticated, automation-driven workflows capable of handling complex modalities such as 3D LiDAR, semantic text corpora, and high-resolution imagery.

“As next-generation AI systems demand accuracy and massive volume, BCSSL will deploy its advanced annotation ecosystem to meet Stratos Forge’s large-scale production requirements,” the company said.

BCSSL’s delivery strategy combines automation, AI-assisted review systems, rigorous quality control frameworks, and domain-specific expertise suited for enterprise AI development, the company further said.

Mr. Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Stratos Forge Inc. after our highly successful pilot engagement. Their confidence in BCSSL highlights the strength of our annotation automation frameworks, CoE talent pipeline, and our ability to deliver world-class AI training data at scale.”

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend

The shares have been falling steadily since August 2024, losing significant value, which has also impacted the wealth of retail shareholders, who collectively held a 42.5% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter.

From its all-time high of 130.50 apiece in July 2024, the shares have dropped 84%, closing 10 of the following 16 months in the red, with March 2025 recording the largest monthly drop of 38%. In November, the stock also crashed 29%.

For the quarter ending September, the company reported a net profit of 15 crore, compared to 11 crore in Q2FY25, while its revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at 253 crore, up from 235 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

