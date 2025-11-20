Small-cap alcobev stock Globus Spirits approves ₹500 crore QIP move. Do you own?

Small-cap stock: Alcohol beverage firm Globus Spirits' board of directors on Thursday, 20 November 2025, approved a ₹500 crore fundraiser move through one or more qualified institutions placement (QIPs), according to an exchange filing.

In its BSE filing, Globus Spirits announced that it will raise funds through the issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece in an effort to fundraise up to ₹500 crore from the Indian stock market. As per the announcement, the deal is set to be executed in one or more portions through the QIP move.

“Raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares of the company having face value of ₹10/- each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹500 crores (inclusive of such premium to face value as may be fixed on such Equity Shares) in one or more tranches, through various modes including by way of qualified institutions placement,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company also disclosed that the company will set up a ‘Fund Raising Committee’ to deal with all matters related to the proposed fundraising. The company's fundraising move, will be permitted after the necessary regulatory and shareholder approval.

Globus Spirits share price trend Globus Spirits share price closed 2.32% lower at ₹1,142.25 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,169.40 at the previous market close. The company announced its QIP fundraise move during the afternoon market session on 20 November 2025.

Shares of Globus Spirits have given stock market investors more than 264% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 40% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 30.41% in 2025, and have gained 2.44% in the last one-month period. However, Globus Spirits shares have lost 4.76% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Globus Spirits stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹1,303.95 on 31 July 2025, while the 52-week low level at ₹751.05 on 14 January 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹3,308.61 as of the stock market close on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.