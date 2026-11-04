Small-cap apparel stock jumps over 3% after the announcement of Q2 Results 2026 | Do you own?

Small-cap stock Vishal Fabrics rose as much as 4% in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported strong set of numbers during the July-September quarter for FY27.

Vishal Fabrics share price opened at ₹16.15 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹16.26 on Tuesday and touched an intraday high of ₹16.90 on 4 November.

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Vishal Fabrics Q2 results 2026 Vishal Fabrics announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of FY27, ended September 30, 2026. The company reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹10.6 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹8.8 crore in Q2 FY26.

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EBITDA margin improved to 7.9% from 6.8% in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations declined to ₹366.3 crore from ₹433.1 crore in Q2 FY26.

For the first half of FY27, PAT increased 5% YoY to ₹17.7 crore, compared with ₹16.9 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded to 7.4% from 7.0% in the year-ago period, while revenue from operations fell to ₹745.4 crore from ₹830.3 crore.

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The company's board also approved the appointment of Ravindra Bajranglal Bajaj as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 3, 2026. Bajaj has been serving as a Whole-Time Director of the company since May 2019 and brings nearly 36 years of experience across the textile value chain. His expertise spans cotton and synthetic yarn spinning, fabric manufacturing, knitted apparel and plant operations.

“Sustained focus on efficiency and cost discipline was the key trigger behind a 21% rise in our PATthis quarter. Our operating margin expanded by over 100 basis points to 7.9%, reflecting tighter raw material management and a leaner cost structure. Despite a softer demand environment, we chose to prioritise quality of earnings over volume. In the second half of FY27, we will continue to focus on operational efficiency, value-added product offerings and new geographies for growth, deepening our presence in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Bangladesh. We remain bullish on the long-term opportunity for the Indian textile industry and are well-positioned to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders," said Dharmesh Dattani, Chief Financial Officer — Vishal Fabrics.

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Vishal Fabrics share price returns Vishal Fabrics share price has gained momentum in the near term, with the stock rising 4.58% over the past week and 5.63% in the last two weeks. However, the textile stock has remained under pressure over the past month, declining 2.76%. Its three-month performance also remained negative, with the shares falling 7.24%.

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The stock has witnessed a sharper correction over the longer term. Vishal Fabrics shares have declined 25.49% over the past six months and 34.85% year-to-date (YTD). The stock has also shed 38.55% over the past year, reflecting sustained weakness in its market performance.

Extending the trend, Vishal Fabrics shares have fallen 43.76% over the past two years and 21.80% over three years. The stock has also lost 49.90% over the past five years, while its 10-year performance remains negative at 6.94%.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.