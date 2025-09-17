Small-cap auto ancillary stock jumps over 8% after this update. Details here

Shares of Pavna Industries jumped 8.10% to ₹43.70 apiece in the second-half trading session on Wednesday, September 17, after the company, in its exchange filing, said that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to set up a state-of-the-art auto-components manufacturing facility at the Future Mobility Park in Shoolagiri, Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu.

"The proposed facility will further enhance Pavna Industries’ manufacturing footprint, strengthen its position in the automotive ecosystem, and contribute to the state’s vision of advancing as a hub for future mobility solutions," the company said in its Wednesday's regulatory filing.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, Pavna Industries Limited, said, “We are proud to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu for this project, which will generate employment, create new opportunities for local talent, and support the state’s thriving automotive ecosystem. This initiative is closely aligned with the Make in India vision and underscores Pavna Industries’ dedication to nation-building through world-class manufacturing. We value the support extended by the Government of Tamil Nadu in enabling this expansion.”

Share price history Pavna Industries has struggled to sustain momentum over the past year. The smallcap stock has shed nearly 46 percent from its 52-week high of ₹75.96, touched in October 2024, though it remains above its 52-week low of ₹29.52, hit in March 2025. Over the last year, the stock declined 18 percent, but it gained 20 percent in the past six months.

The shares have been trading on an ex-split basis at a ratio of 1:10 since September 1, 2025.

Financial performance has also been under pressure. The company posted a net loss of ₹2.10 crore in Q1FY26, compared to a net profit of ₹2.23 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales fell sharply by 23.39 percent to ₹60.40 crore from ₹78.84 crore a year earlier.

About Pavna Industries The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing a wide range of reliable and high-quality automotive parts for reputed OEMs, serving different vehicle segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.