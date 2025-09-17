Subscribe

Small-cap auto ancillary stock jumps over 8% after this update. Details here

Pavna Industries' shares rose 8.10% to 43.70 after signing an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to establish an auto-components manufacturing facility. The project aims to enhance manufacturing capabilities and support the state's automotive ecosystem.

A Ksheerasagar
Published17 Sep 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Small-cap auto ancillary stock jumps over 8% after this update. Details here
Small-cap auto ancillary stock jumps over 8% after this update. Details here(AI-generated image))

Shares of Pavna Industries jumped 8.10% to 43.70 apiece in the second-half trading session on Wednesday, September 17, after the company, in its exchange filing, said that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to set up a state-of-the-art auto-components manufacturing facility at the Future Mobility Park in Shoolagiri, Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

"The proposed facility will further enhance Pavna Industries’ manufacturing footprint, strengthen its position in the automotive ecosystem, and contribute to the state’s vision of advancing as a hub for future mobility solutions," the company said in its Wednesday's regulatory filing.

Also Read | 550% YTD rally! Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 62 days

Commenting on the development, Mr. Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, Pavna Industries Limited, said, “We are proud to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu for this project, which will generate employment, create new opportunities for local talent, and support the state’s thriving automotive ecosystem. This initiative is closely aligned with the Make in India vision and underscores Pavna Industries’ dedication to nation-building through world-class manufacturing. We value the support extended by the Government of Tamil Nadu in enabling this expansion.”

Advertisement

Share price history

Pavna Industries has struggled to sustain momentum over the past year. The smallcap stock has shed nearly 46 percent from its 52-week high of 75.96, touched in October 2024, though it remains above its 52-week low of 29.52, hit in March 2025. Over the last year, the stock declined 18 percent, but it gained 20 percent in the past six months.

Also Read | This Ashish Kacholia-owned small cap textile stock hits 20% upper circuit

The shares have been trading on an ex-split basis at a ratio of 1:10 since September 1, 2025.

Financial performance has also been under pressure. The company posted a net loss of 2.10 crore in Q1FY26, compared to a net profit of 2.23 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales fell sharply by 23.39 percent to 60.40 crore from 78.84 crore a year earlier.

Advertisement

About Pavna Industries

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing a wide range of reliable and high-quality automotive parts for reputed OEMs, serving different vehicle segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.

Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹50 Pavna Industries jumps 11% amid stock market rally

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Pavna IndustriesAuto Ancillary StocksTop GainersSmall Cap Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap auto ancillary stock jumps over 8% after this update. Details here
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks