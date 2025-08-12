Small-cap auto stock Pavna Industries extends rally for second straight session after stock split move

Small-cap auto stock Pavna Industries rises for second session straight, jumps as much as 5.59 per cent to ₹390.20 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced record date for 1:10 stock split.

The small-cap stock has remained volatile in the near-term. The stock has descended over 3 per cent in past five trading sessions and 8.67 per cent in a month.

Pavna Industries stock split 2025 details As per the exchange filing, the company has set Monday, September 1, as the record date to determine which shareholders are eligible for the stock split.

“ We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed a Record date for the purposes of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for sub-division/Split of existing Equity Shares,” the company said in the filing.

On July 2, Pavna Industries revealed that its Board of Directors had cleared a 1:10 stock split, pending the required regulatory approvals. Following the split, every share with a face value of ₹10 will be converted into 10 shares, each carrying a face value of ₹1.

“ Sub-division of One (1) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each,” it added.

The company stated that the move aims to make its shares more accessible, boost retail investor involvement, and improve the stock’s liquidity.

Pavna Industries expansion plans and Q1 results 2025 The company informed the stock exchanges about a series of strategic initiatives, which include acquiring land near Jewar Airport and finalizing a major supply agreement with Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL).

In its exchange filing, the company disclosed the purchase of an additional 4.96 acres near Jewar Airport in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It also mentioned that in July 2025, it had already bought 4.64 acres at the same location, taking its total landholding in the area to over 9.6 acres.

“This second land acquisition near Jewar Airport reaffirms our commitment to forward-looking expansion and operational scalability. As the region rapidly transforms into a major industrial corridor, we are positioning Pavna to be at the heart of that transformation. Our combined landholding of over 9.6 acres in this area lays the foundation for a multi-phase growth strategy that will allow us to augment production, integrate advanced manufacturing technologies, and better serve our growing client base across automotive segments. It's a step aligned with our ethos of continuous improvement and delivering value to all stakeholders,” said Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, Pavna Industries Ltd.

The small-cap automobile firm reported a net loss of ₹2.10 crore for the June 2025 quarter, against a net profit of ₹2.23 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its revenue declined 23.39 per cent to ₹60.40 crore from ₹78.84 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

