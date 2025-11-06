Small-cap auto stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025. Details here

Small-cap auto stock Pavna Industries on Thursday announced that the board will meet on Wednesday, November 12, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 12 ,2025, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor thereon for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025,” the company said in the exchange filing.

The company further informed that the trading window was closed from October 01, 2025 and will end 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025.

On Wednesday, the company announced the establishment of its new Research and Development (R&D) Centre today in Sector-63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, quality, and technology advancement.

According to the another exchange filing, the R&D facility will focus on research and development of electronic components, lock systems, switches, and other advanced automotive solutions. The center aims to enhance the company’s capabilities in designing and developing technologically advanced products tailored to evolving customer needs and global standards.

“The establishment of our R&D Centre in Noida marks a significant milestone in our innovation journey. It reflects our unwavering commitment to technological excellence and to strengthening India’s position in advanced automotive engineering. This facility will help us accelerate product development, improve efficiency, and deliver greater value to our OEM partners and end customers,” said Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, Pavna Industries Ltd.

Pavna Industries share price overview Pavna Industries share price fell nearly 2 per cent to ₹34.90 apiece on NSE Thursday, November 6.

The small-cap stock has remained volatile in the near-term. The scrip descended over 4. 46 per cent in a month and 44 per cent in last one year.

However, the stock has surged 95.53 per cent in five years, almost giving multibagger returns.