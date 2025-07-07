Small-cap below ₹20: PC Jeweller board to meet on THIS date to consider fundraise

Small-cap stock below 20: PC Jeweller's board of directors has fixed THIS date in July to hold its board meeting to consider and approve the company's fundraising move. The shares have been rallying in the stock market and have given 49.47% returns in the last five trading sessions. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated7 Jul 2025, 05:35 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹20: PC Jeweller shares hit their 52-week high at ₹19.65 during the intraday session on Monday, 7 July 2025, before closing marginally lower with over 12% gains in one day.
Small-cap stock below ₹20: PC Jeweller shares hit their 52-week high at ₹19.65 during the intraday session on Monday, 7 July 2025, before closing marginally lower with over 12% gains in one day.

Small-cap stock below 20: PC Jeweller's board of directors announced that the company has fixed Thursday, 10 July 2025, as the date for the board meeting where the firm will consider and approve its fundraising move, according to an exchange filing on Monday, 7 July 2025. 

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 10 July 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities by way of preferential allotment subject to the receipt of necessary shareholders’, regulatory, statutory and other applicable approvals, if any, and determination of the issue price,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Earlier this month, the company announced its business update for the April to June (first) quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26. The company achieved around 80% growth in standalone revenue compared to the same period in the previous financial year. 

The company also reduced its outstanding debt by more than 50% in the 2024-25 fiscal year, and is also targeting to complete the payments to the banks by the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

PC Jeweller Share Price Trend

PC Jeweller's share price closed 12.03% higher at 18.72 after Monday's stock market session, compared to 16.71 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the board meeting date to consider the fundraise after the market operating hours on 7 July 2025.

The jewellery maker's shares have given stock market investors more than 1,085% returns on their investments in the last five years, and the stock has also gained 229% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are up 14.07% in 2025, and are currently trading 49.47% higher in the last five stock market sessions.

Shares hit their 52-week high at 19.65 during the intraday session on Monday, 7 July 2025, before closing marginally lower, while the 52-week low level was at 5.10 on 5 July 2024, according to the BSE data.

As of the stock market close on 7 July 2025, the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at 12,251.37 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

