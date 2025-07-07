Small-cap below ₹20: PC Jeweller board to meet on THIS date to consider fundraise

Small-cap stock below ₹20: PC Jeweller's board of directors announced that the company has fixed Thursday, 10 July 2025, as the date for the board meeting where the firm will consider and approve its fundraising move, according to an exchange filing on Monday, 7 July 2025.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 10 July 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities by way of preferential allotment subject to the receipt of necessary shareholders’, regulatory, statutory and other applicable approvals, if any, and determination of the issue price,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Earlier this month, the company announced its business update for the April to June (first) quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26. The company achieved around 80% growth in standalone revenue compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

The company also reduced its outstanding debt by more than 50% in the 2024-25 fiscal year, and is also targeting to complete the payments to the banks by the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

PC Jeweller Share Price Trend PC Jeweller's share price closed 12.03% higher at ₹18.72 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹16.71 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the board meeting date to consider the fundraise after the market operating hours on 7 July 2025.

The jewellery maker's shares have given stock market investors more than 1,085% returns on their investments in the last five years, and the stock has also gained 229% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are up 14.07% in 2025, and are currently trading 49.47% higher in the last five stock market sessions.

Shares hit their 52-week high at ₹19.65 during the intraday session on Monday, 7 July 2025, before closing marginally lower, while the 52-week low level was at ₹5.10 on 5 July 2024, according to the BSE data.

As of the stock market close on 7 July 2025, the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at ₹12,251.37 crore.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee