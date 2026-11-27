Shares of small-cap stock Waaree Renewable Technologies surged nearly 14% on Friday, November 27, after the company secured a fresh 120 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar project, providing a boost to investor sentiment.

The latest contract involves supplying solar modules and executing the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for the project. While the company has not disclosed the contract value or the customer's identity, the order adds to its project pipeline and provides visibility into business activity over the coming financial years.

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Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 120 MW solar project: What we know Waaree Renewable Technologies, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, received a letter of award for the 120 MWp solar project after market hours on Thursday.

Under the turnkey contract, the company will be responsible for supplying solar modules and undertaking the complete engineering, procurement and construction work. This means its scope of work will cover the key stages involved in executing the solar project. The contract was awarded by a domestic private limited company. However, Waaree Renewable Technologies has not identified the customer or disclosed the financial value of the order.

The project is scheduled for completion during the financial year ending March 2028 (FY28), providing the company with an execution timeline extending into the next two financial years.

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Waaree Renewable Technologies operates in the renewable energy sector, with a focus on solar engineering, procurement and construction services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company develops, constructs, owns and operates solar power projects and offers integrated solutions across utility-scale, commercial and industrial segments.

Its business activities include rooftop and ground-mounted solar installations, floating solar projects, open-access solar farms and operations and maintenance services.

Waaree Renewable share price: Stock jumps 14%, but remains 35% below peak Waaree Renewable Technologies shares climbed as much as 13.6% to an intraday high of ₹781.55 on Friday. The rally came after the stock had touched a 52-week low of ₹653.80 in October 2026.

Despite Friday's sharp recovery, the stock remains around 35% below its 52-week high of ₹1,202.60, recorded in April 2026.

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The recent gains have improved its shorter-term performance. Waaree Renewable Technologies shares have advanced 9% over the past week and 12% over the past month.

However, the broader trend remains relatively weak. The stock has declined 13% over the past three months and 23% over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 22%, although it remains down 29% over the past year.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 results: Net profit falls 30% The company's September-quarter performance presented a mixed picture, with revenue registering strong growth but profitability remaining under pressure.

Waaree Renewable Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹82 crore for the second quarter of FY27, marking a 30% decline from ₹116 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations, on the other hand, increased 36.5% year-on-year to ₹1,057.8 crore from ₹775 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the improvement in revenue did not translate into comparable growth in operating earnings. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased just 1.3% to ₹160 crore, compared with ₹158 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin also contracted to 15% from 20% in the corresponding quarter last year, a decline of five percentage points.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.