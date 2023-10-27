Smallcap Carnage: Build your watchlist starting with this smallcap stock
- This stock could be a good choice in a falling market
US bond yields hit a multi-decade high just when talks of things getting better were doing the rounds.
US bond yields hit a multi-decade high just when talks of things getting better were doing the rounds.
To add to the negatives plaguing the market, the war in the middle east is showing no signs of cooling down.
To add to the negatives plaguing the market, the war in the middle east is showing no signs of cooling down.
Most of the times, the warning from bond markets should not be taken lightly.
In stock markets, it doesn't take much time for a goldilocks scenario to turn into a nightmare.
No wonder it is said, the markets go up by the stairs but come crashing down in an elevator.
Looking at the price action over the past one week, especially in the small and midcap space, the writing on the wall was very clear.
Yesterday on a twitter (X as it's called now), there was a discussion on a particular hedge fund liquidating all its holding due to the exit of its CIO.
The other day on Monday after the markets fell by 1.2% and the small and midcap space was down by more then 3%, it was quite interesting to look at the institutional data.
FIIs had bought. DIIs had bought too.
Who sold?
It was the retail investors on Monday.
However, the problem is that in stock markets the causes are many for any given effect. The reasons always follow irrespective of whether they are logical or not.
The reason of a hedge fund liquidating its entire India holding due to the exit of its CIO sounded illogical to me. Why would a fund sell its holding if a CIO leaves?
The point I am trying to make since the past two weeks in all the articles I have written is that markets are going to fall under its own weight.
It was the valuations in the small and mid-cap space which were alarmingly high. There are many causes to justify the reasons for the fall.
While a lot of people would think it is temporary and people do have the habit of writing obituaries for the market whenever a 3-5% correction happens, I don't fall in that camp.
The macros in the world indicate heightened risk. A 5% bond yield in the US is no joke.
In my last article, I had advocated staying away from some WhatsApp' group stocks with low quality.
I believe this is still not the right time to deploy cash, especially in the mid and smallcap space, it's time to start building your watchlist.
My idea is to focus on beaten down stocks which have high exposure to US. I know it's quite counter intuitive to what I said before. So here's my logic.
These stocks which have high exposure to the US have borne the brunt of the recession unlike domestic focused stocks.
They have been reeling at multi-year lows while their domestic counterparts have made the most of the small and mid-cap rally.
While the US Fed still is in no mood to lower interest rates due to the growing economy, most of the negatives with respect to demand has been priced in these stocks.
The contention is, when interest rates go down, these stocks will benefit the most.
I still reiterate, this is not the time to buy them, but to keep them in your watchlist as they already offer valuation comfort.
I'm specifically talking about the gems and jewellery space.
Goldiam International is a supplier of diamond jewellery to leading global retailers, departmental stores and wholesalers. Its products include engagement rings, wedding bands, anniversary rings, bridal sets, earrings, and pendants.
It derives all its revenue from export of jewellery, with the US contributing to 95% of sales.
The growth factor in this company is not going to be from export of diamonds and diamond jewellery but from sale of lab grown diamonds (LGD).
Lab grown diamonds are 50% cheaper than the original diamonds and have the same aesthetic characteristics.
Imagine if you could buy two diamonds for the price of one. The pricing is the USP for lab grown diamonds. With all other characteristics being the same, millennials are moving towards LGD jewellery. Also, when the cost of a diamond is 50% lesser, the addressable market expands.
LGDs account for only 3% of overall jewellery sales in the US, and are expected to account for 10% of the diamond market by 2030.
A Major Concern: Will LGD Jewellery grow at the expense of natural diamond for Goldiam?
Now with 85% of the product portfolio still coming from natural diamonds, this was a major apprehension.
LGDs address the white space in the jewellery industry, and has only expanded the target audience.
You see, access to high quality and bigger sized natural diamonds is available to large corporations like De Beers which have direct access to mining. In the natural diamonds category,
Goldiam never had access to those diamonds. Through in house LGD manufacturing company, Goldiam has overcome that limitation. It can produce the same cartage, same size, and quality which large corporations sell in natural diamonds.
Further, LGD is creating a niche of its own. The end customer for LGD purchase is someone who never bought natural diamond jewellery in the past as they could not afford it (double the price of LGDs).
The LGD market is creating a category of its own by converting customers who bought Swarovski diamonds, silver jewellery and smaller different colour stone jewellery. This gives Goldiam an additional revenue stream through the LGD market and increased penetration.
In terms of the margin profile too, lab grown diamonds have way higher margins than natural diamonds.
The margins in lab grown diamonds will come down as more and more suppliers enter this growing space. But it's the addressable market that is the larger bet.
If you look at the current P/E multiple of 17 times, it is higher than the 5-year average of 14 times and equal to its 3-year average.
Earnings have been on a declining trend since the past many quarters and as a result the P/E multiple of 17 times looks elevated on a relative basis.
Once earnings come in, the P/E will look much cheaper than what it is.
This stock can definitely be kept in your watchlist.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com