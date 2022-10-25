Buyback offer of the small-cap chemical company Shaym Century Ferrous Ltd has opened today and it will remain open till 9th November 2022. The company had announced record date for buyback of shares on 27th September 2022, which means those who held shears of this company on 27th September 2022 are eligible for applying to this buyback offer. In reserved category for small shareholder, a shareholder will be eligible for 50 shares of the company for every 839 shares held on buyback record date of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. However, in general category for all other eligible shareholders, a shareholder will be eligible for 104 shares for every 2413 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date. The buyback offer is expected to receive strong response as the offer is available at a premium of near 25 per cent.

"This is to inform you that the Company has received the approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the Buyback offer of the Company. In accordance with the SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, the Letter of Offer along with the Tender Form and Form SH-4 (for physical shareholders) for the Buy-Back offer have been dispatched through permitted modes to eligible shareholders holding equity shares as on the record date i.e. September 27, 2022," Shaym Century Ferrous Ltd informed in one of its latest exchange communications.

Here we list out important Shaym Century buyback issue details in 10 points:

1] Shaym Century buyback price: The small-cap company has offered to buy company shares at ₹28 per equity share.

2] Shaym Century buyback premium: Company's share price is around ₹22 and the offer is made at ₹28. Hence, buyback offer is available at a premium of near 25 per cent.

3] Shaym Century buyback record date: Company had fixed buyback record date on 27th September 2022 that means those who held share of the company on 27th September 2022 are eligible to apply for this offer.

4] Shaym Century buyback issue size (amount): The small-cap company aims to buy shares from its shareholders using ₹28 crore from its reserves.

5] Shaym Century buyback issue size (shares): The small-cap company will issue 1 crore additional paid-up capital of the company from its reserves to reward its long term investors applying for the offer.

6] Finalisation of buyback acceptance: Finalisation of buyback bid acceptance has been fixed on 17th November 2022.

7] Last date for settlement of bids: The small-cap company has fixed 18th November 2022 as last date for settlement of buyback bids.

8] Buyback type: The chemical company has announced buyback of shares through tender route.

9] Buyback entitlement ratio: In reserved category for small shareholders, entitlement ratio has been fixed at 50 equity share out of every 839 shares held on record date. In general category for all other eligible shareholders, entitlement ratio has been fixed at 104 shares out of every 2413 shares held on buyback record date.

10] Shyam Century share price: The small-cap company's stock price finished at ₹22.30 on Monday Muhurat trading session.