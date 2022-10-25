Small-cap chemical company's buyback offer opens today. Key details in 10 points

Buyback offer of the small-cap chemical company Shaym Century Ferrous Ltd has opened today and it will remain open till 9th November 2022. The company had announced record date for buyback of shares on 27th September 2022, which means those who held shears of this company on 27th September 2022 are eligible for applying to this buyback offer. In reserved category for small shareholder, a shareholder will be eligible for 50 shares of the company for every 839 shares held on buyback record date of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. However, in general category for all other eligible shareholders, a shareholder will be eligible for 104 shares for every 2413 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date. The buyback offer is expected to receive strong response as the offer is available at a premium of near 25 per cent.

