Joining the list of bonus shares in August 2022, the board of directors of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited has announced 1:1 bonus share issue. the small-cap chemical stock board also fixed 14th September 2022 as record date for the purpose of issuance of bonus shares. The bonus share issuance is subject to approval of company shareholders and members of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus share issue, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited said, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10th August 2022 has recommended for the issuance of Bonus Shares of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 101- each to be issued for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of ₹101- each held by the Shareholders on the cut-off date i.e. 14th September 2022."

The company board also fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares citing, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the record date is fixed as 14th September 2022 for the purpose of issuance of Bonus Shares."

Pondy Oxides and Chemicals share price

The BSE listed stock has delivered stellar northward movement after ushering in 2022. In last one month, this chemical small-cap stock has risen from around ₹540 to ₹690 apiece levels, delivering more than 25 per cent in this time horizon. Similarly, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap BSE listed stock has surged from around ₹455 to ₹690 levels, delivering more than 50 per cent return to its shareholders in this time horizon.