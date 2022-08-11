Small-cap chemical stock announces 1:1 bonus share. Details here1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 01:27 PM IST
- Bonus share in August 2022: The small-cap company has announced one bonus share for each share holding of its shareholders
Joining the list of bonus shares in August 2022, the board of directors of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited has announced 1:1 bonus share issue. the small-cap chemical stock board also fixed 14th September 2022 as record date for the purpose of issuance of bonus shares. The bonus share issuance is subject to approval of company shareholders and members of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).