Small-cap chemical stock announces 1:1 bonus shares. Details here1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 02:08 PM IST
- Board of dividend paying stock has fixed 27th September 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus share
Dividend paying stock: To commemorate 30 years of incorporation of the company, the board of directors of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd has recommended issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. The small-cap company's board has also fixed 27th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. ram Ratna Wires is one of the dividend paying stocks in August 2022 as it going to trade ex-dividend on 25th August 2022. The small-cap company board has announced final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.