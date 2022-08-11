Small-cap chemical stock announces 1:1 bonus share. Details here

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus share issue, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited said, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10th August 2022 has recommended for the issuance of Bonus Shares of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 101- each to be issued for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of ₹101- each held by the Shareholders on the cut-off date i.e. 14th September 2022."