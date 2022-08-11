Small-cap chemical stock announces 1:1 bonus shares. Details here

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus shares, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd said, "To commemorate 30 years of incorporation of the Company, the Board has recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 5/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. The Board has fixed Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 as the 'Record Date' to determine entitlement of the Shareholders to receive Bonus Shares."