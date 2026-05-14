This small-cap chemical stock rallies 20% after strong Q4 results. Do you own?

Balaji Amines share price skyrocketed 20% to hit the upper circuit at ₹1,623.40 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company posted a strong set of numbers during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹1,496 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,352 on Wednesday.

Balaji Amines Q4 results 2026 snapshot Balaji Amines reported a net profit of ₹63.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, marking a 57.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹40.1 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

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Revenue from operations grew 11.9% YoY to ₹394.8 crore, compared with ₹352.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA surged 58% to ₹94.2 crore from ₹59.7 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin widened to 23.9% from 16.9%, the filing stated.

On the segment front, revenue from the Amines & Speciality Chemicals business increased to ₹393.5 crore from ₹350.9 crore a year ago, whereas revenue from the Hotel Division came in at ₹8.4 crore versus ₹9.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit before tax for the Amines & Speciality Chemicals segment rose to ₹83.7 crore from ₹51.4 crore, while the Hotel Division posted a profit before tax of ₹1.6 crore, compared with ₹2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹11 per equity share, representing 550% of the face value of ₹2 per share. The dividend will be paid subject to shareholder approval at the company’s 39th Annual General Meeting.

Balaji Amines share price trend The small-cap stock has remained positive in the near term despite weak market sentiment. Balaji Amines share price has given 6.36% gain in a week and 50% in a month.

Furthermore, the small-cap chemical stock has delivered 46% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 20% in a year.

However, the stock has failed to impress long-term investors as it has shed 31.54% in three years and 32.53% in five years.