Subscribe

This small-cap chemical stock rallies 20% after strong Q4 results. Do you own?

Small-cap chemical stock Balaji Amines opened at 1,496 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of 1,352 on Wednesday, following a stellar March quarter show. The stock has risen 46% on a YTD basis, defying the market slump.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated14 May 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Small-cap chemical stock Balaji Amines opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,496 apiece today, as compared to previous close of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,352 on Wednesday.
Small-cap chemical stock Balaji Amines opened at ₹1,496 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹1,352 on Wednesday.(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Balaji Amines share price skyrocketed 20% to hit the upper circuit at 1,623.40 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company posted a strong set of numbers during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The small-cap stock opened at 1,496 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of 1,352 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Balaji Amines Q4 results 2026 snapshot

Balaji Amines reported a net profit of 63.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, marking a 57.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 40.1 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

Also Read | Sugar stocks slump up to 5% as the government bans sugar exports

Revenue from operations grew 11.9% YoY to 394.8 crore, compared with 352.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA surged 58% to 94.2 crore from 59.7 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin widened to 23.9% from 16.9%, the filing stated.

On the segment front, revenue from the Amines & Speciality Chemicals business increased to 393.5 crore from 350.9 crore a year ago, whereas revenue from the Hotel Division came in at 8.4 crore versus 9.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Profit before tax for the Amines & Speciality Chemicals segment rose to 83.7 crore from 51.4 crore, while the Hotel Division posted a profit before tax of 1.6 crore, compared with 2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The board also recommended a final dividend of 11 per equity share, representing 550% of the face value of 2 per share. The dividend will be paid subject to shareholder approval at the company’s 39th Annual General Meeting.

Also Read | Charlie Munger’s diversification warning: Owning many stocks may hurt returns

Balaji Amines share price trend

The small-cap stock has remained positive in the near term despite weak market sentiment. Balaji Amines share price has given 6.36% gain in a week and 50% in a month.

Furthermore, the small-cap chemical stock has delivered 46% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 20% in a year.

Advertisement

However, the stock has failed to impress long-term investors as it has shed 31.54% in three years and 32.53% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

Balaji AminesSmallcap StocksStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsThis small-cap chemical stock rallies 20% after strong Q4 results. Do you own?
Advertisement
Read Next Story