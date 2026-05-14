This small-cap chemical stock rallies 20% after strong Q4 results. Do you own?

Balaji Amines share price skyrocketed 20% to hit the upper circuit at ₹1,623.40 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company posted a strong set of numbers during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹1,496 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,352 on Wednesday.

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Balaji Amines Q4 results 2026 snapshot Balaji Amines reported a net profit of ₹63.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, marking a 57.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹40.1 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

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Revenue from operations grew 11.9% YoY to ₹394.8 crore, compared with ₹352.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA surged 58% to ₹94.2 crore from ₹59.7 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin widened to 23.9% from 16.9%, the filing stated.

On the segment front, revenue from the Amines & Speciality Chemicals business increased to ₹393.5 crore from ₹350.9 crore a year ago, whereas revenue from the Hotel Division came in at ₹8.4 crore versus ₹9.3 crore in the year-ago period.

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Profit before tax for the Amines & Speciality Chemicals segment rose to ₹83.7 crore from ₹51.4 crore, while the Hotel Division posted a profit before tax of ₹1.6 crore, compared with ₹2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The board also recommended a final dividend of ₹11 per equity share, representing 550% of the face value of ₹2 per share. The dividend will be paid subject to shareholder approval at the company’s 39th Annual General Meeting.

Balaji Amines share price trend The small-cap stock has remained positive in the near term despite weak market sentiment. Balaji Amines share price has given 6.36% gain in a week and 50% in a month.

Furthermore, the small-cap chemical stock has delivered 46% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 20% in a year.

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However, the stock has failed to impress long-term investors as it has shed 31.54% in three years and 32.53% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.