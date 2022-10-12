Small-cap chemical stock jumps after DSIR recognition of global repute1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 12:12 PM IST
- Small-cap chemical stock logged near 4.50 per cent rise in early morning deals on Wednesday
Listen to this article
Vikas Ecotech shares have been surging since early morning deals on Wednesday. The small-cap penny stock opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3.43 apiece on NSE, logging near 4.50 per cent rise from its Tuesday close of ₹3.28 apiece. Incidentally, the small-cap stock has give sharp upside movement after the company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the recognition from Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) under Ministry of Science & Technology to the company's inhouse Research & Development (R&D). This DSIR recognition benchmarks and acknowledges company’s R&D capabilities on an international level.