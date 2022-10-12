Vikas Ecotech shares have been surging since early morning deals on Wednesday. The small-cap penny stock opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3.43 apiece on NSE, logging near 4.50 per cent rise from its Tuesday close of ₹3.28 apiece. Incidentally, the small-cap stock has give sharp upside movement after the company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the recognition from Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) under Ministry of Science & Technology to the company's inhouse Research & Development (R&D). This DSIR recognition benchmarks and acknowledges company’s R&D capabilities on an international level.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd informed Indian stock market exchanges about the DSIR recognition citing, "Vikas Ecotech Limited is pleased to share update from the R&D Division that the company has got its DSIR Recognition under “The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research", Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India. Having a DSIR’s in-house recognition is a matter of pride as it benchmarks and acknowledges company’s R&D capabilities on an international level."

On how this DSIR recognition is going to help this small-cap company, the company informed in its exchange communication citing, "The DSIR recognition will help the company to provide status of 'In-house R&D center' which will help the international business related to R&D at zero customs duty (100% exemption), Reduced GST rate of 5% for R&D purchases and for receiving funding for R&D purpose from various government departments and agencies. This recognition will also help the the company, in case a product arising out of the R&D unit is patented in India and one more from another country (the US, China, or EU), the product can be sold without any tax or duty for a period of three years."

Vikas Ecotech went on to ad that DSIR recognition will help the small-cap company in the Indian and international market and the company business will achieve newer heights with being able to offer niche products manufactured based on the in-house techniques and also via generating additional revenue from sales and or royalty fee from the sales and or use of these techniques as well.

