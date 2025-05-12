Small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock Aayush Wellness skyrockets 70% in three months

Shares of Aayush Wellness have been on a stellar run, rallying circuit-to-circuit over recent weeks and generating eye-popping returns for investors. The small-cap preventive healthcare company’s stock has surged nearly 70 percent in the past three months, riding on a mix of aggressive expansion, product innovation, and strategic corporate actions like a stock split and bonus issue.

On May 10, 2025, the stock was trading at ₹99.83 apiece, up from ₹58.76 three months ago. In the past one year, Aayush Wellness has delivered a jaw-dropping 446 percent return, climbing from ₹18.26 a year ago. Even more remarkable, a ₹1 lakh investment made two years ago would today be worth ₹52.26 lakh, reflecting over a 50-fold gain. Moreover, the stock has hit its 2 percent upper circuit for 11 straight session and has been in the green continuously since March 27, 2025.

After shedding 15 percent in March 2025, the stock rebounded sharply—gaining 9.5 percent in February, 58 percent in April, and another 15 percent in just the first ten days of May. The rally was supported by strong investor interest, back-to-back upper circuits, and an ambitious business roadmap.

Strategic Expansion into Preventive Healthcare On April 26, 2025, Aayush Wellness announced a foray into the healthcare services space, unveiling smart health kiosks and medical support centers. The company inaugurated its first healthcare center in Virar, Maharashtra, as part of a broader initiative inspired by the government’s E-Sanjeevani telemedicine service.

The newly launched health ATMs are designed to perform rapid diagnostic tests in just 2–3 minutes, maintain digital health records, and provide real-time telemedicine consultations. This initiative aims to bring affordable, accessible, and proactive health solutions closer to underserved populations.

Aayush Wellness is investing up to ₹25 crore in the first phase of this expansion and will evaluate future investments based on evolving business needs. The goal is to build a nationwide offline network to complement its existing product offerings and bring preventive healthcare under one roof.

Stock Split and Bonus Issue Widened Investor Base To improve stock liquidity and attract retail participation, Aayush Wellness executed a 1:10 stock split in August 2024, reducing the face value of each share from ₹10 to ₹1. Later, in December 2024, the company issued a 1:2 bonus share, further increasing shareholder value.

These corporate actions have played a key role in expanding retail investor participation and supporting the stock’s sustained rally on Dalal Street.

Formerly known as Aayush Food and Herbs Limited, the company rebranded itself as Aayush Wellness Limited in July 2024, aligning its identity with a broader focus on preventive and herbal healthcare. Based in New Delhi and established in 1984, the company offers a range of wellness solutions including nutraceuticals, herbal supplements, beauty gummies, and functional products like tobacco-free pan masala and sleep-enhancing gummies.

Its innovative product line reflects a growing consumer shift toward natural, preventive, and non-invasive healthcare options, a trend that continues to gain momentum in both urban and rural India.

Overall, Aayush Wellness has emerged as a top small-cap performer, delivering extraordinary returns to investors backed by visionary expansion, strategic rebranding, and wellness-driven innovation. While the rally has been exceptional, investors should keep an eye on execution risk and market volatility. Nevertheless, the company’s entry into preventive healthcare infrastructure and continued product innovation signal a business poised for long-term relevance in India’s booming wellness sector.