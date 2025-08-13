Small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock hits upper circuit for second straight session.

Small-cap stock: Spice Lounge Food Works share price hit upper circuit for second session straight on Wednesday, August 13. The small-cap stock opened at ₹39.47 apiece, nearing to 52-week high, as compared to previous close of ₹38.70.

The small-cap stock gained momentum after the company announced, on August 11, that the official name has been changed to ‘Spice Lounge Food Works’ from ‘ Shalimar Agencies’.

“ It is hereby given that effective from 11th Aug, 2025, the name of the Company has changed from “Shalimar Agencies Ltd to Spice Lounge Food Works Limited”", the company said in an exchange filing dated August 8.

In recent months, the stock has consistently hit upper circuit limits, significantly boosting shareholder wealth. As per the latest BSE data, the company is fully owned by retail investors, with no promoter holding.

The stock has skyrocketed 741 per cent over the past year, climbing from ₹4.60 per share to its current price of ₹39.47.

Spice Lounge Food Works Q1 results 2025 details On August 8, the company announced that the board will meet to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 14.

“ Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th Day of August, 2025 at 05:00 P.M at the Registered Office to: Inter-alia to consider and approve Un - Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter Ended 30th June, 2025,” the company informed the exchanges in a filing on August 8.