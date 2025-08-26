Small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock under ₹20 hits upper circuit for seventh straight session

Small-cap stock under ₹20: Osia Hyper Retail share price surged as much as 5 per cent to ₹15.88 apiece in Monday's trading session. On August 26, the small-cap stock hit upper circuit for seventh session straight.

The small-cap stock has remained volatile in the near-term. The stock gained nearly 21.41 per cent in past five trading sessions, however, descended over 39 per cent in six months.

What's driving the rally? On August 23, the company announced that the board has approved raising the authorised share capital to ₹500,00,00,000 and the issuance of equity shares via QIP, preferential allotment, and convertible warrants.

“Increase the Authorized share capital of the Company to Rs.500,00,00,000/- (Five Hundred Crores Only) subject to the receipt of approval of the Members of the Company and such other approval(s)/ permission(s)/ consent(s)/ sanction(s) of any government/ regulatory/ statutory authorities, as may be required,” the company said in the filing.

The company also informed the exchanges that its board has approved raising funds through the issuance of equity shares via a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of up to ₹200,00,00,000 and on a preferential basis for a total amount of up to ₹100,00,00,000.

The company will also be issuing convertible warrants via Preferential basis for an aggregate amount up to ₹350,00,00,000. “Issue of Convertible Warrants (“Warrants”) on Preferential basis for an aggregate amount up to Rs.350,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Crores Only), in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable rules, regulations and guidelines of SEBI and applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013,” it said.

Osia Hyper Retail also notified the exchanges that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 22.

“ The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of the Company will be held on September 22, 2025 at the registered office of the Company situated at Basement Store 1, 4D Square, Opp. IIT Eng College, NR. D-mart, Visat Gandhinagar Highway, M, Otera, Ahmedabad,Gujarat,” it added.