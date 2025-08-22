Small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock under ₹15 hits upper circuit for fifth day in a row

Published22 Aug 2025
The Osia Hyper Retail Ltd share price opened at 14.41 on the NSE on Friday. At the time of opening, the Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. was almost 5% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of 13.73. Since 13.73 remained as the upper price band for the Osia Hyper Retail share price, the Osia Hyper Retail continued to remain at similar levels. Thus the Osia Hyper Retail share price was locked in the upper circuit.

The Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. has been hitting the upper circuit for many days, and the Osia Hyper Retail share price is up more than 21% in the last five trading sessions.

Small-cap stock under 15, Osia Hyper Retail Ltd share price, has been a circuit-to-circuit stock.

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. share price, which had been correcting from 52-week highs of 50.45 in September last year, has been declining with the correction in the stock markets. While the Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. share price hit 52-week lows of 11.31 last week, it has been rebounding well ever since.

Small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock under 15 Osia Hyper Retail key developments

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd recently had intimated to the exchanges about the Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The monitoring Agency report was in relation to the preferential issue of Osia Hyper Retail Limited

As per the release from the Monitoring Agency, Crisil Ratings Limited has not found any deviation from the objective.

The report by CRISIL said that "We declare that this report provides an objective view of the utilization of the issue proceeds in relation to the objects of the issue based on the information provided by the Issuer and information obtained from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable

