Small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock under ₹15 hits upper circuit for fifth day in a row

Stock Market Today: Small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock under ₹15 hit the upper circuit during the intraday trades on Friday for the fifth day in a row. Check details about Osia Hyper Retail Ltd.

Advertisement

Small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock under ₹ 15 Osia Hyper Retail hits upper circuit The Osia Hyper Retail Ltd share price opened at ₹14.41 on the NSE on Friday. At the time of opening, the Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. was almost 5% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹13.73. Since ₹13.73 remained as the upper price band for the Osia Hyper Retail share price, the Osia Hyper Retail continued to remain at similar levels. Thus the Osia Hyper Retail share price was locked in the upper circuit.

The Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. has been hitting the upper circuit for many days, and the Osia Hyper Retail share price is up more than 21% in the last five trading sessions.

Advertisement

Small-cap stock under ₹15, Osia Hyper Retail Ltd share price, has been a circuit-to-circuit stock.

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. share price, which had been correcting from 52-week highs of ₹50.45 in September last year, has been declining with the correction in the stock markets. While the Osia Hyper Retail Ltd. share price hit 52-week lows of ₹11.31 last week, it has been rebounding well ever since.

Small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock under ₹ 15 Osia Hyper Retail key developments Osia Hyper Retail Ltd recently had intimated to the exchanges about the Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The monitoring Agency report was in relation to the preferential issue of Osia Hyper Retail Limited

Advertisement

As per the release from the Monitoring Agency, Crisil Ratings Limited has not found any deviation from the objective.

The report by CRISIL said that "We declare that this report provides an objective view of the utilization of the issue proceeds in relation to the objects of the issue based on the information provided by the Issuer and information obtained from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable