Small-cap company fixes record date for 10:1 stock split. Details here2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 09:18 AM IST
Stock split 2022: The board of directors of the small-cap company Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd has fixed 22nd September 2022 as record date for stock split. This means, the small-cap stock will trade ex-split on 21st September 2022. The company board has already approved and declared 10:1 stock subdivision. This means one stock of the company with a face value of ₹10 per equity share will now get divided into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 per equity share after the stock split.