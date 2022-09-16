Small-cap company fixes record date for 10:1 stock split. Details here

In July 2022, the small-cap company had informed BSE about the stock split decision citing, "A meeting of the Board of Directors of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd ('the Company') will be held on Friday 12th August 2022 at 12.00 pm, inter alia to consider a proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company from a face value @ Rs. 10/- each to Face Value @ Re. 1/- each as per the Beneficiary Position/Register of Members as per the Record Date in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

