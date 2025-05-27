Small-Cap construction sector stock Capacit'e Infraprojects rises 6% post Q4 Results, amid weak Indian Stock Market

Stock Market Today: Small-Cap construction sector stock gained more than 6% during the intraday trades on Tuesday, post Q4 Results. The gains for Capacit'e Infraprojects share price was amid weak Indian Stock market, when Sensex crashed more than 1% during intraday trades

Small-Cap construction sector stock Capacit'e Infraprojects Q4 results Small-Cap construction sector stock Capacite Infraprojects reported strong revenue growth of 16% year on year during the quarter ending March 2025. The Revenues reported by Small-Cap construction sector stock Capacite Infraprojects came at ₹705 Crore much higher than ₹609 crore reported in the year ago quarter. The Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹119 Crore reported during the Q4 FY25 was flat compared to ₹121 Crore reported by the Small-Cap construction sector stock Capacit'e Infraprojects during Q4FY24.

The net profit for the quarter at ₹53.1 crore reported by Capacite Infraprojects was around 2% year on year lower than ₹51.8 Crore reported by the Capacit'e Infraprojects Infraprojects during the year ago quarter

The profit margins margin for Q4 FY25 stood at 7.5% as compared to 8.5% in Q4 FY24.

Small-Cap construction sector stock Capacit'e Infraprojects Infraprojects Order Book and other details Gross Debt stood at ₹417 crores as on March 31, 2025 with Gross Debt to Equity at 0.24 times highlighted Small-cap construction sector stock Capacit'e Infraprojects Infraprojects. Net Debt to Equity stood at 0.11 times as per Capacit'e Infraprojects Infraprojects

The Company continued its focus on increasing execution across projects., highlighted Capacit'e Infraprojects Infraprojects in its release

Order book on standalone basis stood at ₹10,545 crores as of March 31, 2025. Public sector orders accounted for 68% of the orderbook while private sector accounts for 32% of the total order book.

Small-Cap construction sector stock Capacit'e Infraprojects Infraprojects share price movement Small-Cap construction sector stock Capacite Infraprojects share price opened at ₹344.10 on Tuesday on the BSE slightly lower tcompared to previous days closing price of ₹345.70 for the Capacite Infrapojects share price. Small-Cap construction sector stock Capacite Infraprojects share price however gained further to intraday highs of ₹364.85, which meant intraday gains of more than 6% for theSmall-Cap construction sector stock Capacit'e Infraprojects Infraprojects share price. Notably the gains by the stock were on the day when Indian Stock Market traded weak and Nifty & Sensex had corrected around 1% during the intraday trades.