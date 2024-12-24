Small-cap cyber security stock jumps after this CAPEX update. Details here

Stock Market Today: Small-cap cyber security stock Dev Information Technology Ltd share price gained in morning trades on Tuesday. The gains were led by a CAPEX update. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DEVIT Share price movement Dev Information Technology share price opened at ₹159.95 on the BSE on Tuesday, slightly higher than previous close of ₹158.85. The Dev Information Technology share price theerafter gained to intraday highs of ₹165.40, marking gains of almost 3% on Tuesday during intraday trades.

Dev Information Technology share price having risen 160% in last 5 years has given multibagger returns to the investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DEVIT unveils advanced solutions Dev Information Technology on Monday Unveiled Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions to Address Global Business Needs

Dev Information Technology provides Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services. Its unveiled ienhanced suite of cybersecurity services are designed to help businesses across the world combat the growing and evolving landscape of cyber threats {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the global cybersecurity market projected to reach $ 271.90 billion by 2029, businesses face mounting challenges in securing their digital assets, driven by rising cyber threats, digital transformation, and stricter regulatory requirements, said Dev Information Technology. The enhanced cybersecurity services by Dev IT address these challenges by offering proactive defence strategies, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive solutions to help businesses stay ahead of evolving threats and ensure compliance.

The newly enhanced cybersecurity services by Dev Information and Technology include:

Cybersecurity Consulting: Tailored strategies to identify and mitigate risks while aligning security measures with business goals, helping clients implement best practices and maintain regulatory compliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Threat and Vulnerability Management (VAPT): In-depth testing and actionable insights to identify vulnerabilities within systems, applications, and networks, helping businesses stay ahead of emerging threats.

Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC): 24/7 real-time monitoring, incident response, and proactive threat mitigation to ensure business continuity and minimize risks.

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR): Solutions powered by Microsoft Azure and AWS to enable rapid recovery from disruptions, safeguarding critical data, and maintaining operational resilience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cloud Security Services: Advanced protection for cloud environments, ensuring secure adoption and compliance while offering robust data security and threat detection.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

