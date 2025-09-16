Small-cap defence PSU Midhani gains over 3% on order win

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) rose by more than 3% during Tuesday's trading session after the firm won a contract worth ₹136 crore. Currently, MIDHANI's total open order position stands at approximately ₹1,983 crore.

According to a report by ICICI Direct Research, this contract raises the order backlog to 1983 crore (1.8 times TTM revenue), which ensures medium-term revenue growth visibility. Order inflows have been strong in the year-to-date of FY26, estimated at approximately ₹650 crore. The management has projected total order inflows of around ₹1500 crore for the entire fiscal year FY26.

“Longer term order pipeline also remains strong in both domestic and exports markets across segments like defence, space and others (like energy, railways, civil aviation etc),” said the brokerage.

MIDHANI announced impressive results for Q1FY26, with profit after tax surging by 145% to ₹12.96 crore, up from ₹5.3 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased by 4%, reaching ₹170.5 crore compared to ₹163.5 crore in Q1FY25.

The company's EBITDA rose by 46% to ₹34.18 crore, in contrast to ₹23.35 crore from the previous year, while margins improved to 20.05% from 14.28% during the corresponding quarter last year.

Finance expenses decreased by 10% to ₹6.17 crore, and other income was reported at ₹7.11 crore, slightly down from ₹7.77 crore.

For FY26, N. Gowri Sankara Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Mishra Dhatu Nigam, stated earlier this year to CNBC-TV18 that the company expects an increase in production orders—especially from the Naval and Aerospace industries—which is predicted to enhance turnover.

Midhani share price today Midhani share price today opened at ₹413.55 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹420 per share, and an intraday low of ₹411.10 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Midhani share price have seen a gap up opening with strong volumes however there are no major traction post that, recently the prices had seen a bullish breakout and this zone around 400 is likely to act as support on the flip side, retracement resistance is seen around 425 - 430 zone.

