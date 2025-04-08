Small-cap defence stock jumps over 5% in stock market rebound. Here’s why

Small-cap defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumped over 5 per cent to 114.42 apiece in Tuesday's trading session amid stock market rebound. The small-cap defence stock gained after posting earnings update for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems share price has given significant gains to its investors by skyrocketing over 1,881.88 per cent in last five years. The stock has rebounded after three straight sessions of decline. At last check, it was trading strongly in the green at ₹113.60 on the BSE. Its 52-week high stands at ₹157, while the 52-week low is ₹88.10.

From a technical standpoint, the stock is currently trading above its 200-day moving average but remains below its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages.

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 update The defence company Apollo Micro Systems reported standalone revenue of ₹161.76 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), up from ₹135.43 crore in the same quarter last year. This reflects a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 19.44 per cent.

Previously, the company—known for providing technology-driven solutions across industries like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence—entered into an agreement with state-owned Munitions India to collaboratively develop defence systems for both domestic and global markets.

According to a regulatory filing by Hyderabad-based AMSL, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines that both parties will work together to identify and explore opportunities for the design, development, and implementation of advanced defence technologies.

AMSL has also entered into an agreement with Troop Comforts to jointly manufacture, market, and develop cutting-edge air defence systems, including anti-drone and anti-aircraft technologies.

This partnership aims to address both present and future requirements of the Indian armed forces, paramilitary units, police departments, central and state government bodies, the civilian sector, as well as international export markets.

