Small-cap defence stock jumps 6% from today’s low after winning DRDO order

The defence stock saw an upward rally after the company announced that it has secured an order from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Jan 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Small-cap defence stock Apollo Microsystems jumps 6% from today’s low after winning DRDO order.(Unsplash)

Apollo Micro Systems share price rallied over 6 per cent to 122.80 after falling to intraday low to 112.30, on January 28. The defence stock saw an upward rally after the company announced that it has secured an order from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“We are pleased to inform that the company has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for orders worth Rs. 7.37 crores from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO),” the company said in an exchange filing.

This marks the company's second consecutive order win from DRDO within two months. In December 2025, Apollo Micro Systems secured an order worth 6.14 crore from DRDO. Prior to this, the company had been named the lowest bidder for orders totaling 21.42 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and a private firm.

Apollo Micro Systems shares end Tuesday's trading session on the NSE in the red, closing at 118.95.

Apollo Micro Systems share performance

Based in Hyderabad, the company operates in the aerospace and defense sectors while also serving industries like infrastructure, transportation, and railways. It has a market capitalization of 3,645.69 crore.

According to analytics, the defense stock has remained unchanged over the past year. However, in the last two and three years, it has surged by 275 per cent and 723 per cent, respectively. Over a five-year period, the stock has delivered an impressive return of nearly 1500 per cent to its investors.

As per the BSE website, Apollo Micro Systems announced a stock split in May 2023, dividing its equity shares in a 10:1 ratio, where each 10 face value share was split into 10 shares of 1 each.

As of the December 2024 shareholding pattern, promoters hold a 55.12 per cent stake in Apollo Micro Systems, while non-institutional investors own 43.28 per cent. The remaining shares are held by FIIs and insurance companies.

 

 

 

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 07:24 PM IST
