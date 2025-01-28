Small-cap defence stock jumps 6% from today’s low after winning DRDO order

Apollo Micro Systems share price rallied over 6 per cent to ₹122.80 after falling to intraday low to ₹112.30, on January 28. The defence stock saw an upward rally after the company announced that it has secured an order from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“We are pleased to inform that the company has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for orders worth Rs. 7.37 crores from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO),” the company said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

This marks the company's second consecutive order win from DRDO within two months. In December 2025, Apollo Micro Systems secured an order worth ₹6.14 crore from DRDO. Prior to this, the company had been named the lowest bidder for orders totaling ₹21.42 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and a private firm.

Apollo Micro Systems shares end Tuesday's trading session on the NSE in the red, closing at ₹118.95.

Apollo Micro Systems share performance Based in Hyderabad, the company operates in the aerospace and defense sectors while also serving industries like infrastructure, transportation, and railways. It has a market capitalization of ₹3,645.69 crore.

Advertisement

According to analytics, the defense stock has remained unchanged over the past year. However, in the last two and three years, it has surged by 275 per cent and 723 per cent, respectively. Over a five-year period, the stock has delivered an impressive return of nearly 1500 per cent to its investors.

Also Read | Nifty Smallcap enters bear market on 20% crash from Sept peak

As per the BSE website, Apollo Micro Systems announced a stock split in May 2023, dividing its equity shares in a 10:1 ratio, where each ₹10 face value share was split into 10 shares of ₹1 each.

Advertisement