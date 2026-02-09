Small-cap defence stock Axiscades Technologies hits 5% upper circuit on bagging order from HAL for LCA Mk1A

Axiscades Technologies share price hit the 5% upper circuit limit during Monday's trading session following the announcement that its subsidiary Mistral Solutions secured an order valued at ₹80 crore for the esteemed LCA Mk1A program of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Mistral Solutions is a prominent company specializing in high-performance embedded systems and defense electronics, whereas Axiscades Technologies, based in Bangalore, is an innovative firm that focuses on chip-to-product development and is a trailblazer in the fields of Aerospace, Defence, Electronics, Semiconductor, and Artificial Intelligence (ESAI).

In its filing, the company stated that this strategic achievement emphasizes AXISCADES Group’s strong dedication to the indigenisation of advanced avionics systems. As part of this initiative, Mistral Solutions will provide electronic hardware for the following essential subsystems, further enhancing its long-established collaboration with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and HAL: Mission Computer, and Smart Multifunction Display.

All systems will be produced and supplied from Axiscades’ newly established DAL (Devanahalli Atmanirbhar Complex) facility situated at the Bangalore Aerospace Park, close to Kempegowda International Airport.

“This programme win reflects the Axiscades Group’s continued commitment to defence indigenisation and the ‘Make in India’ initiative. We believe this opportunity positions us strongly for participation in upcoming defence programmes,” said Manikandan, CEO, Mistral Solutions Private Ltd.

Axiscades Technologies share price today Axiscades Technologies share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹1,130.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,178.40 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Axiscades Technologies share prices over the last couple of weeks have been holding firm above the key support zone around ₹1,100.

Bhosale said that in today’s session, the stock has seen strong positive traction, with prices up nearly 5% and hitting the upper circuit. Going ahead, ₹1,100 is expected to remain a crucial support level, while the current bounce could extend towards the 1,250 zone.

“Overall, prices continue to trade within a broad ₹1,100–1,250 range, and a decisive move with strong momentum is likely only on a breakout above ₹1,250,” said Bhosale.

