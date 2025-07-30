Small-cap defence stock hits 5% upper circuit on securing orders worth ₹600 crore

Axiscades Technologies share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit at ₹1,296.85 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak. The sharp rebound in the small-cap defence stock came after the company announced the receipt of significant defence orders.

Axiscades Technologies said it has secured significant new orders, across airborne, naval, and radar-based platforms from premier Defence laboratories in India.

The orders involve development and supply of advanced sub-systems for some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms being developed by leading Defence agencies like DRDOs and Defence PSUs.

The orders include VIRUPAKSHA (AESA) radar for Su-30 MKI upgrade, Transmit-Receive (TR) modules for S-Band Surveillance Radars, contribution to the development of the indigenous Digital Beam Forming (DBF) units for Long-range Battle Management Radar (LRBMR) and development and delivery of the Homing Receiver - the core of the autonomous target acquisition for the next-generation submarine launched ASW weapon system.

The order also includes production-scale delivery of various sonar sub-systems, Axiscades Technologies said in a regulatory filing on July 29.

These programs of a cumulative order value of around ₹600 crore, adds to the existing order book, to be executed over the next 3 to 5 years, with a steady revenue stream across development, prototyping, and full-scale production phases, the company added,

Axiscades Technologies Share Price Performance Axiscades Technologies share price has declined 12% over the past month; however, the small-cap stock has surged 60% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the defence stock has gained 97%, delivering a strong performance.

Over a longer horizon, Axiscades Technologies has provided exceptional returns, rallying 122% in one year, 951% over three years, and soaring over 2,200% in the past five years — firmly establishing its status as a multibagger.

At 1:50 PM, Axiscades Technologies share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹1,296.85 apiece on the BSE.