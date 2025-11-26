Mint Market
Subscribe

Small-cap defence stock Paras Defence gains on this licensing agreement with DRDO

The small-cap defence stock has been under pressure lately as it has remained flat in last one month and has descended 11.59% in six months. However, the defence stock delivered nearly 39% returns in last one year and 191% since its listing.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated26 Nov 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Small-cap defence stock Paras Defence gains on this licensing agreement with DRDO
Small-cap defence stock Paras Defence gains on this licensing agreement with DRDO

Small-cap defence stock: Paras Defence share price surged nearly 1% to 717.50 in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with DRDO.

Advertisement

The small-cap defence stock has been under pressure lately as it has remained flat in last one month and has descended 11.59% in six months. However, the defence stock delivered nearly 39% returns in last one year and 191% since its listing.

Also Read | Nifty Infra doubles Nifty returns in 3 years; analysts predict super-cycle ahead

Paras Defence agreement with DRDO

In an exchange filing on November 26, Paras Defence said that it has signed a technology transfer agreement with DRDO for the Driver Night Sight (DNS) system used in T-90 tanks.

This deal allows the company to manufacture and work with the night-vision technology within India. The company further informed that the agreement has been finalised with DRDO, which operates under the Ministry of Defence.

The DNS system improves visibility for tank drivers in low-light and night conditions, making it an essential technology for armoured vehicle movement and operational readiness.

Advertisement

On Monday, the company announced that it had signed an MoU with Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC). Inter- University Accelerator Centre is an autonomous Institute under the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GOI), and carries out particle accelerator based basic research and development.

According to the exchange filing, both the companies will combine their respective capabilities in order to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country to make India a Self-Reliant in superconducting MRI Magnet technology, thus nurturing Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Also Read | Multibagger penny stock under ₹10 hits 20% upper circuit

Paras Defence Q2 results 2025

Paras Defence delivered a strong performance in the September quarter, posting a 50% year-on-year jump in net profit to 21 crore, up from 14 crore.

Advertisement

Revenue rose 21.8% YoY to 106 crore, driven by solid execution across its optics, defence electronics, and space engineering segments.

EBITDA increased 32% YoY to 30 crore from 22.7 crore, indicating improved operational efficiency and tighter cost management.

The EBITDA margin also strengthened, rising to 28.3% from 26.1% a year earlier, highlighting enhanced profitability.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Paras Defence reported a 50% increase in net profit year-on-year.
  • The company signed a technology transfer agreement with DRDO, enhancing its capabilities in night-vision technology.
  • This agreement aligns with India's goal for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
 
 
Paras Defence & Space TechnologiesIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap defence stock Paras Defence gains on this licensing agreement with DRDO
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks