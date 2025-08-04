Small-cap defence stock jumps 9% after order win update. Do you own?

Premier Explosives share price jumped over 9% on Monday after the company announced receipt of a defence order. The small-cap stock surged as much as 9.62% to ₹468.05 apiece on the BSE.

Premier Explosives said that it has received an export order from an international entity for the supply of defence explosives, to be delivered within a period of two years.

The total consideration for the order is $21,750,000, i.e. approx. ₹190.07 crore, for manufacture and supply of defence explosives, Premier Explosives said in a regulatory filing on August 4.

The time period within which the order is to be executed is within two years.

Last week, the company announced the receipt of a purchase order for ₹22.36 crore from an international entity, for supply of Rocket Motors to be delivered on or before March 31, 2026.

Premier Explosives Share Price Performance Premier Explosives share price has declined 22% over the past month. However, the small-cap stock has gained 9% in the last three months and 3% over six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the defence stock is down 17% and has corrected 34% over the past year.

Despite recent volatility, Premier Explosives share price has delivered multibagger returns of 600% over three years and an impressive 1,775% over five years.

At 12:00 AM, Premier Explosives share price was trading 4.42% higher at ₹445.80 apiece on the BSE.