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Small-cap dividend gems: 9 stocks with up to 16% yield - Premco, PTC India, Honda Power to Majestic Auto | Check returns

Majestic Auto shares rose 1.37% to 370 with a market cap of 384.71 crore. A dividend of 60 per share for FY 2025-26 was announced, yielding 16.8%. Indo Borax shares fell 3.23% with 40 per share dividend yielding 7.9%.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published1 Oct 2026, 04:38 PM IST
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Check the list of top 9 stocks with up to 16% dividend yield in FY26 (AI image for representational purpose)
Check the list of top 9 stocks with up to 16% dividend yield in FY26 (AI image for representational purpose)
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Dividend paying stocks are one of the top choices of investors who look for constant payouts, whereas small cap stocks offer exposure to smaller businesses. Small cap stocks with high dividend yield, provide an opportunity to get regular cash payouts while staying invested in high growth potential stocks. Premco Global Limited, Accelya Solutions Limited, Honda India Power, and Accelya Solutions are among the key small cap stocks with up to 16% dividend yield.

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9 small cap stocks with up to 16% dividend yield, and their stock returns

Company NameDiv. Yield % FY26CMP6 months returns1 yr return
Majestic Auto Ltd.16.837027%7.25%
Jagran Prakashan Ltd.16.461.38-1.59%14.07%
Premco Global Ltd.11.6395-4%-11%
Accelya Solutions India Ltd.81096.3-1.69%-26%
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.7.9469.792%95%
PTC India Ltd.7.7154.85-7.36%-8.13%
D-Link (India) Ltd.7.6407.33.13%-16.50%
PTL Enterprises Ltd.7.637.80.37%-5.21%
Honda India Power Products6.31903.35-2%-30%

Majestic Auto Ltd dividend

Majestic Auto share price closed 1.37% higher at 370 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 384.71 crore on BSE on Thursday. The company has announced a total of 60 per share dividend with financial year 2025-26. Its annual dividend yield stood at 16.8% in FY 26. The company's annual dividend yield stood at 2.8% in FY25 and at 4.2% in FY24.

Indo Borax Chemicals

Indo Borax & Chemicals stock closed 3.23% lower at 469.70 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 1,507.27 crore on Thursday. The company has announced a total 40 per share dividend for FY26. With this, its total dividend yield stood at 7.9%. The stock has delivered 92% return in six months and around 95% return in one year.

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Jagran Prakashan dividend

Jagran Prakashan share price closed 1.7% lower at 61.38 per share on BSE with an MCap of 1,335.96 crore on Thursday. The company has announced a total of 10 per share annual dividend for FY26. Its share price value has declined 1.59% in six months.

What is a dividend yield? Why does it matter to investors?

A stock's dividend yield is a ratio of the total annual dividend paid by the company to its share price. It shows how much an investor has earned from dividend of a stock, compared with its market price. Investors can compare dividend yield of different stocks to understand about opportunity to earn from a stock's dividend compared to its market price.

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