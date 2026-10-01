Small-cap dividend gems: 9 stocks with up to 16% yield - Premco, PTC India, Honda Power to Majestic Auto | Check returns

Dividend paying stocks are one of the top choices of investors who look for constant payouts, whereas small cap stocks offer exposure to smaller businesses. Small cap stocks with high dividend yield, provide an opportunity to get regular cash payouts while staying invested in high growth potential stocks. Premco Global Limited, Accelya Solutions Limited, Honda India Power, and Accelya Solutions are among the key small cap stocks with up to 16% dividend yield.

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9 small cap stocks with up to 16% dividend yield, and their stock returns

Company Name Div. Yield % FY26 CMP 6 months returns 1 yr return Majestic Auto Ltd. 16.8 370 27% 7.25% Jagran Prakashan Ltd. 16.4 61.38 -1.59% 14.07% Premco Global Ltd. 11.6 395 -4% -11% Accelya Solutions India Ltd. 8 1096.3 -1.69% -26% Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. 7.9 469.7 92% 95% PTC India Ltd. 7.7 154.85 -7.36% -8.13% D-Link (India) Ltd. 7.6 407.3 3.13% -16.50% PTL Enterprises Ltd. 7.6 37.8 0.37% -5.21% Honda India Power Products 6.3 1903.35 -2% -30%

Majestic Auto Ltd dividend Majestic Auto share price closed 1.37% higher at ₹370 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹384.71 crore on BSE on Thursday. The company has announced a total of ₹60 per share dividend with financial year 2025-26. Its annual dividend yield stood at 16.8% in FY 26. The company's annual dividend yield stood at 2.8% in FY25 and at 4.2% in FY24.

Indo Borax Chemicals Indo Borax & Chemicals stock closed 3.23% lower at ₹469.70 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,507.27 crore on Thursday. The company has announced a total ₹40 per share dividend for FY26. With this, its total dividend yield stood at 7.9%. The stock has delivered 92% return in six months and around 95% return in one year.

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Jagran Prakashan dividend Jagran Prakashan share price closed 1.7% lower at ₹61.38 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,335.96 crore on Thursday. The company has announced a total of ₹10 per share annual dividend for FY26. Its share price value has declined 1.59% in six months.

What is a dividend yield? Why does it matter to investors? A stock's dividend yield is a ratio of the total annual dividend paid by the company to its share price. It shows how much an investor has earned from dividend of a stock, compared with its market price. Investors can compare dividend yield of different stocks to understand about opportunity to earn from a stock's dividend compared to its market price.

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