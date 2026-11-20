Small cap dividend stars: Jagran Prakashan, IL &FS Investment Managers, Radiant Cash Management, and Gateway Distriparks are among top small cap stocks under ₹100 with attractive dividend yield.

These companies trade below ₹100 apiece and offer comparatively high dividend income to shareholders. Which means that these stocks offer a relatively high annual dividend compared with their share prices. For investors who closely track stocks with high dividend yield, here are all the details to know.

Small cap stocks with high dividend yield Jagran Prakashan recorded an annual dividend yield of 16.1% for FY26, followed by IL&FS Investment Managers’ at 15.9%. Radiant Cash Management offered an annual yield of 7.9%, while Gateway Distriparks has an annual dividend yield of 7.6%, and Balmer Lawrie Investments stock’s dividend yield stood at 6.8%.

Company Name CMP (Rs) Adj. DPS (Rs) FY26 Payout (%) FY26 Div. Yield % FY26 Jagran Prakashan Ltd. 63.4 10.0 110.5 16.1 IL&FS Investment Managers 8.0 1.2 1,000.0 15.9 Radiant Cash Management 33.2 2.5 82.8 7.9 Gateway Distriparks Ltd. 47.0 3.3 63.5 7.6 Balmer Lawrie Investments 65.45 4.3 52.5 6.80% Source SBI Securities report

Jagran Prakashan share price Jagran Prakashan share price closed 1.89% lower at ₹63.38 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,379.49 crore on Friday. Its share price value has surged 4.57% in one month, but has declined 9.37% in one year, and 23.93% in two years.

IL & FS Investment Managers share price IL & FS Investment Managers stock closed 0.13% lower at ₹7.98 per share on NSE on Friday. The stock has surged 5.28% in one month, but declined 12.42% in one year.

Gateway Distriparks share price trend The stock closed 0.89% lower at ₹46.99 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹2,347.83 crore on Friday. Its share price value has declined 4.22% lower over the past month. The stock has delivered negative 22.21% return in one year,and around negative 43.79% return in two years.

Radiant Cash Management share price trend Shares of Radiant Cash Management stock closed 0.15% lower at ₹33.20 per share on BSE on Friday. The stock has declined 2.12% in one week, 3.21% in three months, and around 18.81% in six months.