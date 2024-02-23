Small-cap dividend stock below ₹100 to consider bonus shares, stock split soon

Small-cap stock below ₹100: The board of directors of Thinkink Picturez Ltd is going to consider and approve the proposal for interim dividend, bonus shares, and stock split. The small-cap company has informed Indian stock market exchanges about the proposal while updating the board meeting agenda.

The board meeting has been fixed on 1st March 2024. However, the company declared that the dividend proposal is for the payment of ₹3 per share to the eligible shareholders.

The small-cap company said about the development in its latest exchange filing, "In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Thinkink Picturez Limited (Scrip Code: 539310) is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 01, 2024, at the registered office of the Company."

The small-cap stock below ₹100 went on to add that the agenda of the Meeting inter alia includes:

1] Stock Split: The Board will consider a proposal for the sub-division of the Company's equity shares of face value of ₹5 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders and relevant regulatory authorities.

"The proposed stock split is intended to make our shares more accessible to small investors by reducing the market price per share," the small-cap company said.

2] Bonus shares: The Board will also consider the issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders of the Company in a ratio to be determined, subject to necessary approvals. To deliberate on issuing bonus shares to our shareholders, rewarding them for their continued support, and increasing the equity base of the company.

"The bonus issue aims to reward the shareholders by increasing their shareholding without additional investment," the company said in an exchange filing.

3] Dividend declaration: The board will consider declaring a dividend of up to ₹3 per share, reflecting the company's strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payout is a direct benefit to shareholders, providing them with income and reflecting the company's profitability.

