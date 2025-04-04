Small-cap education stock jumps 7% despite Indian stock market crash. Do you own?

Small-cap stock Veranda Learning Solutions rallied 7% even as the Indian stock markets crashed on Friday, April 4, after signing a memorandum of understanding with NEMI Education to offer IIT Indore Certified Courses in BFSI.

The company in an exchange filing today said, “Veranda RACE, a Veranda Learning enterprise and a leading institute for competitive exam training and professional upskilling, announced the signing of an MoU with NEMI Education to offer an IIT Indore-certified Post Graduate Program in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI).”

These courses will be taught by a combination of esteemed faculty members, experienced practicing managers, and a robust technology-driven learning platform, Veranda Learning added.

The initial program will be a Post Graduate Certificate in BFSI that will be conducted online. The course duration will be 4 to 6 months, with the first cohort set to tentatively commence on May 1, 2025.

Speaking on the collaboration, Santhosh Kumar, CEO of Veranda RACE, said, “At Veranda RACE, we are committed to providing high-quality skilling opportunities that empower learners to achieve their career goals. Our collaboration with NEMI Education aligns perfectly with our vision to offer world-class education through a blend of technology and expert-led training.”

Stock price trend Following this announcement, Veranda Learning Solutions' share price witnessed a sharp uptick even as the Indian stock market grappled with the potential impact of the recently imposed 26% retaliatory tariffs by Donald Trump.

The small-cap stock surged 8% to the day's high of ₹226.20 apiece on the BSE, as against the previous close of ₹209.40. The stock opened at ₹208.50 and touched a low of ₹204.75 in intraday trade.

The scrip has gained just 4% in the last one year while it has lost 12% on a year-to-date basis. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1577 crore.