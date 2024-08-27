Smallcap electronics stock tops 1,000 per share. Will the momentum prevail?

Investors in the equity markets can be primarily classified into two categories. One who uses fundamental analysis to bet on the future performance of a company based on its financials. The other believes in taking short-term trades based on seasonal momentum or technical analysis.

Irrespective of the type of investor, the multiyear breakout of any stock is closely watched and considered a strong indicator of momentum in the stock price.

It is believed that the price of a stock factors in everything the company has to offer, so a breakout of multiple years potentially reflects significant potential in the security.

A stock price breaching the resistance of the 3-figure mark for the first time is a massive breakout. Here is one such stock that has recently broken out of its multi-year resistance of ₹1,000, which could be a healthy addition to your watchlist.

Salzer Electronics

Salzer Electronics Limited specialises in providing customised electrical solutions in the switchgears, wires & cables, and energy management business.

The company is the largest manufacturer of CAM-operated rotary switches and wire ducts in India and operates in three main business segments: industrial switchgear, wires and cables, and building products.

Salzer has six manufacturing units located in Tamil Nadu.

The company has a wide distribution network, both locally and globally, exporting to over 50 countries through 40 international distributors.

In the first quarter of FY25, Salzer Electronics saw revenues increase by 24% YoY to ₹360 crore from ₹290 crore in the previous corresponding period.

This growth was mainly driven by industrial switchgear and wires & cables business due to better market conditions.

The industrial switchgear division of Salzer Electronics contributed 52% of total revenues, growing 26% YoY with an operating margin of nearly 13%.

The wire & cable business accounted for 43% of revenues, up 31% YoY, with an operating margin of 5%.

The building products division contributed 5% to revenues. It’s facing challenges due to higher sales outstanding and distributor reorganisation.

The total operating profit (excluding other income) rose to ₹33 crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹26 crore in Q1 FY24, marking a YoY growth of 28%. While the operating margin increased to 9%.

For the quarter under review, profit after tax (PAT) grew nearly 45% to ₹15 crore.

Salzer Electronics has planned a total capex of ₹500 crore for FY25, with ₹250 crore allocated to the smart meter factory.

An investment of ₹8 crore is planned for a 30% stake in Ultrafast Chargers Private Limited, a startup in EV charger manufacturing.

The EBITDA margin for smart meters is projected to be around 14% at full capacity, with FY25 margins estimated at around 11%.

Salzer Electronics is guiding for positive revenue growth of 18-23% for FY25, with the industrial switchgear business expected to grow by 22-23%, the wire & cable business projected to grow by 18-20%, and the building segment products anticipated to grow by around 40%.

EBITDA margin improvement is targeted, aiming for 10-10.5%.

Salzer Electronics Share Price Performance

Salzer Electronics’ share price has increased 3.8% in the past six days, and in a month, the stock is up 15%.

Shares of Salzer Electronics have gained 188.4% from its 52-week low of ₹361 to ₹1,041 on 23 August 2024.

Here's a table comparing Salzer Electronics with its peers.

What Next?

Going forward, Salzer Electronics expects to maintain a strong growth trajectory, driven by its robust product offerings and solid brand position in the market.

With a positive outlook on both domestic and export fronts, the company remains cautiously optimistic about its overall business performance.

Salzer's strategic focus is on sustaining a well-balanced business mix between industrial switchgear and wires & cables, aiming to improve overall gross margins effectively.

The company plans to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, where it is currently exporting to major OEMs.

The Saudi government's local content rule has increased demand for locally made products, presenting significant growth potential for key products such as cable ducts, terminal connectors, and rotary cam switches.

By setting up a facility in Saudi Arabia, Salzer Electronics will be able to meet local demand and gain duty-free access to other GCC countries.

Additionally, the company plans to introduce wires and cables in the second year to further expand its market presence.

The management of Salzer Electronics expresses optimism about growth opportunities in both domestic and international markets, particularly in Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East.

Conclusion

The recent multi-year breakout of this stock above the ₹1,000 mark signals a significant momentum shift, capturing the attention of both long-term fundamental investors and short-term traders alike.

This breakout is not just a testament to the company's potential but also reflects the broader market sentiment that could propel its stock price further.

However, it's important to remain cautious. While such a breakout can indicate strong upside potential, it also comes with inherent risks, such as potential overvaluation or unexpected market corrections.

Investors should thoroughly evaluate the sector and the specific company's fundamentals, considering both growth opportunities and risks, before making any investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

