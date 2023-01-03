Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Smallcap energy stock jumps 6% on capacity expansion plan

Smallcap energy stock jumps 6% on capacity expansion plan

2 min read . 12:27 PM ISTLivemint
Orient Green Power said it is looking to expand into green energy by maximising its assets (Representative image)

  • The board of directors at Orient Green Power discussed the prospects of business expansion up to 1 GW in renewable energy in the next two to three years

A smallcap energy firm, Orient Green Power said it is looking to expand into green energy by maximising its assets. It is exploring into Hybrid solutions and have a mix of Solar and Wind energy farms at their existing locations.

A smallcap energy firm, Orient Green Power said it is looking to expand into green energy by maximising its assets. It is exploring into Hybrid solutions and have a mix of Solar and Wind energy farms at their existing locations.

At the board of directors meeting, the company discussed various opportunities available in green energy worldwide. The Board also noted the progress on rights issue, and deliberated on enhancement of value to stakeholders.

At the board of directors meeting, the company discussed various opportunities available in green energy worldwide. The Board also noted the progress on rights issue, and deliberated on enhancement of value to stakeholders.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of the Board in their last meeting held on December 23, 2022, discussed the various options to consider the possibility of maximizing existing assets by exploring into Hybrid solutions and have a mix of Solar and Wind energy farms at their existing locations," the company said in a regulatory filing.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of the Board in their last meeting held on December 23, 2022, discussed the various options to consider the possibility of maximizing existing assets by exploring into Hybrid solutions and have a mix of Solar and Wind energy farms at their existing locations," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors also discussed the prospects of business expansion up to 1 GW in renewable energy in the next two to three years.

The board of directors also discussed the prospects of business expansion up to 1 GW in renewable energy in the next two to three years.

“The prospects of business to expand up to 1 GW in Renewable Energy in the next two to three years was explained to the Board by Managing Director and further he confirms the appointment of consultant for comprehensive study including feasibility, financing and ramping up. The Board discussed and accepted the appointment of consultant and authorised officials of the company to sign the necessary agreements as may be required," the filing said.

“The prospects of business to expand up to 1 GW in Renewable Energy in the next two to three years was explained to the Board by Managing Director and further he confirms the appointment of consultant for comprehensive study including feasibility, financing and ramping up. The Board discussed and accepted the appointment of consultant and authorised officials of the company to sign the necessary agreements as may be required," the filing said.

Read all market-related stories here

Read all market-related stories here

As of June 2022, the company has a portfolio of 402.3 MW of wind assets spread across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and it also includes a small 10.5 MW to wind farm in Croatia.

As of June 2022, the company has a portfolio of 402.3 MW of wind assets spread across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and it also includes a small 10.5 MW to wind farm in Croatia.

The company counts United States based Bessemer Venture Partners and Olympus Capital Holdings Asia amongst its partners.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The company counts United States based Bessemer Venture Partners and Olympus Capital Holdings Asia amongst its partners.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The stock was trading higher by more than 5% to 11.52, at the time of writing this copy.

The stock was trading higher by more than 5% to 11.52, at the time of writing this copy.

It touched a 52-week high of 28.75 on January 12 , 2022 and a 52-week low of 6.80 on June 21, 2022. The stock is up 1.89, or 19.63%, in last 6 months, but has fallen 9.28, or 44.62%, in last 1 Year.

It touched a 52-week high of 28.75 on January 12 , 2022 and a 52-week low of 6.80 on June 21, 2022. The stock is up 1.89, or 19.63%, in last 6 months, but has fallen 9.28, or 44.62%, in last 1 Year.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP