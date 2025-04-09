Small-cap engineering stock in focus after THIS capex update. Do you own?

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Apr 2025, 11:18 PM IST
Small-cap stock Gensol Engineering closed 4.98 per cent lower at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>140.20 after Wednesday's stock market session.
Small-cap stock: Gensol Engineering shares are set to remain in the focus of stock market investors on Thursday, April 10, after the electronic equipment maker announced the successful commission of its Jharkhand plant. 

The company “announced the successful commissioning of its ground-mounted solar power plant in Panchet town of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand. This project is developed under a 40 crore EPC contract and underscores Gensol’s expertise in executing complex solar installations in challenging terrains. The scope includes comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) support for five years,” said the company in the BSE filing. 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.) 

