Engineering stock jumps despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why

Small-cap stock: Engineering stock Standard Engineering Technology, formerly Standard Glass Lining Technology, jumped around 7% in intrad-ay deals on Friday, February 6 even as broader markets struggled, after the company reported a strong set of results for the December quarter and outlined a sharper strategic direction.

The company said Q3 and the first nine months of FY26 marked a defining phase in its evolution into an integrated engineering platform, backed by healthy financial growth and long-term visibility.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market benchmarks Nifty and Sensex fell around 0.5% each after RBI MPC kept repo rates unchanged at 5.25% earlier today.

Strong Q3 and 9M FY26 performance lifts sentiment For Q3 FY26, Standard Engineering Technology reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹20 crore, reflecting a 28.3% YoY increase, with a PAT margin of 10.4%. Total income for the quarter rose 37.1% YoY to ₹196 crore, while EBITDA climbed 17% YoY to ₹34 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 17.1%.

Performance remained steady on a cumulative basis as well. For the nine months ended FY26, PAT stood at ₹62 crore, up 18.8% YoY, with a PAT margin of 11%. Total income for the period increased 23.6% YoY to ₹562 crore, while EBITDA rose 11.9% YoY to ₹102 crore, with margins at 18.2%. The numbers reassured investors about operating resilience despite broader market weakness.

Commenting on the performance, Nageswara Rao Kandula said,

“Q3 and 9M FY26 mark a defining phase for our Company. We have successfully transformed into an integrated engineering platform while continuing to scale our core glass-lining business at a strong pace.”

Other Key Q3 Highlights Q3 FY26 also marked the formal completion of the company’s name change to Standard Engineering Technology Limited, a move management described as strategic and forward-looking. Kandula emphasised that glass lining remains central to growth and continues to be one of the fastest-growing verticals, while the new name better reflects the company’s expanded capabilities.

Over recent years, the company has transitioned from a product-centric model to a high-precision, integrated engineering platform capable of handling complex projects from concept to commissioning.

During the quarter, it completed two key acquisitions—Scigenics (India) Private Limited to strengthen bioprocess and fermentation systems, and a majority stake in C2C Engineering Private Limited (now Standard C2C Engineering), bringing multidisciplinary engineering capabilities in-house.

On the outlook, Kandula said,

“With leadership in glass-lined technologies and expanding turnkey engineering capabilities, we are well positioned for sustainable, long-term value creation.”

The management added that higher government spending on healthcare and pharmaceuticals in Union Budget 2026 strengthens long-term demand visibility, supporting optimism around the stock despite muted market conditions.

Standard Engineering Technology: Share Price Trend The stock climbed as much as 6.8% to its day's high of ₹127.71. However, the small-cap stock has been under pressure recently, down 30% in last 1 year. It has also shed 30% in past 6 months, 28% in last 3 months and 14% in last 1 month.