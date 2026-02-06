Engineering stock jumps despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why

Small-cap stock: Engineering stock Standard Engineering Technology, formerly Standard Glass Lining Technology, jumped around 7% in intrad-ay deals on Friday, February 6 even as broader markets struggled, after the company reported a strong set of results for the December quarter and outlined a sharper strategic direction.

The company said Q3 and the first nine months of FY26 marked a defining phase in its evolution into an integrated engineering platform, backed by healthy financial growth and long-term visibility.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market benchmarks Nifty and Sensex fell around 0.5% each after RBI MPC kept repo rates unchanged at 5.25% earlier today.

Advertisement

Strong Q3 and 9M FY26 performance lifts sentiment For Q3 FY26, Standard Engineering Technology reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹20 crore, reflecting a 28.3% YoY increase, with a PAT margin of 10.4%. Total income for the quarter rose 37.1% YoY to ₹196 crore, while EBITDA climbed 17% YoY to ₹34 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 17.1%.

Performance remained steady on a cumulative basis as well. For the nine months ended FY26, PAT stood at ₹62 crore, up 18.8% YoY, with a PAT margin of 11%. Total income for the period increased 23.6% YoY to ₹562 crore, while EBITDA rose 11.9% YoY to ₹102 crore, with margins at 18.2%. The numbers reassured investors about operating resilience despite broader market weakness.

Advertisement

Commenting on the performance, Nageswara Rao Kandula said,

“Q3 and 9M FY26 mark a defining phase for our Company. We have successfully transformed into an integrated engineering platform while continuing to scale our core glass-lining business at a strong pace.”

Other Key Q3 Highlights Q3 FY26 also marked the formal completion of the company’s name change to Standard Engineering Technology Limited, a move management described as strategic and forward-looking. Kandula emphasised that glass lining remains central to growth and continues to be one of the fastest-growing verticals, while the new name better reflects the company’s expanded capabilities.

Over recent years, the company has transitioned from a product-centric model to a high-precision, integrated engineering platform capable of handling complex projects from concept to commissioning.

Advertisement

During the quarter, it completed two key acquisitions—Scigenics (India) Private Limited to strengthen bioprocess and fermentation systems, and a majority stake in C2C Engineering Private Limited (now Standard C2C Engineering), bringing multidisciplinary engineering capabilities in-house.

On the outlook, Kandula said,

“With leadership in glass-lined technologies and expanding turnkey engineering capabilities, we are well positioned for sustainable, long-term value creation.”

The management added that higher government spending on healthcare and pharmaceuticals in Union Budget 2026 strengthens long-term demand visibility, supporting optimism around the stock despite muted market conditions.

Standard Engineering Technology: Share Price Trend The stock climbed as much as 6.8% to its day's high of ₹127.71. However, the small-cap stock has been under pressure recently, down 30% in last 1 year. It has also shed 30% in past 6 months, 28% in last 3 months and 14% in last 1 month.

Advertisement