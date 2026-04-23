Small-cap fashion stock jumps 9% despite stock market crash. Here's why

Small-cap fashion stock Nandani Creation jumped 9% in Thursday's trading session despite the stock market crash. The small-cap stock opened at ₹31.60 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹31.57 on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Indian stock market extended its sharp decline to a second straight session today. During intraday trade, the 30-share Sensex tumbled over 850 points, or more than 1%, while the Nifty 50 also slid about 1%, hitting a low of 24,135 for the day.

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Why is Nandani Creation share price rising today? The stock rally came after Nanadani Creation announced that its women's ethnic brand Jaipur Kurti has partnered with Reliance Fashion Factory (formerly known as Brand Factory).

According to the press release dated 23 April, the partnership enables Jaipur Kurti to tap into 25+ Fashion Factory outlets, providing an organised route to clear ageing and slow-moving inventory while freeing up capital tied in low-performing stock. Industry experts view this as one of the most crucial yet often overlooked stages in the apparel business cycle, the company said.

With a continued emphasis on strengthening its direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecosystem, Nandani Creation is steadily expanding its footprint in the women’s ethnic wear segment.

The company remains focused on delivering a seamless shopping experience by growing its retail presence and enhancing both its digital and offline channels, it added.

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Reliance’s Fashion Factory stores are designed to be a one-stop destination for various Fashion needs, including western wear, ethnic Indian wear, footwear, accessories and more, with constant availability as they operate on a “Fashion 365 Days” promise, ensuring the discounts are available every day of the year.

“This partnership with Reliance Fashion Factory will deepen our presence in the value retail segment and aligns with our strategic focus on capital efficiency. The successful completion of stock churning reflects our continued focus on disciplined inventory management and working capital efficiency,” said Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation.

Apart from this partnership, the company currently runs 8 COCO retail outlets (3 in Jaipur, and one each in Ahmedabad, Kota, Shri Ganganagar, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad) along with 5 FOFO stores (1 in Delhi, 2 in Gurugram, and one each in Mumbai and Ajmer). It also has a presence across 22+ Shoppers Stop stores, 80+ SIS outlets, over 80 Reliance Trends stores, 35+ Avantara and Kalanikethan outlets, and more than 20 Reliance Centro stores, among others.

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Nandani Creation share price trend The small-cap fashion stock has largely remained positive in the near term. Nandani Creation share price has delivered 17.58% return in a week, compared to the Nifty 50's rise of 0.05%.

The small-cap stock has gained 25.35% in a month and 7.13% year-to-date (YTD).

Looking at the broader level, the small-cap stock has declined 26.58% in one year and 59% in three years. However, it has given 47.44% return in the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.