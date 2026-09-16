Small-cap stock hits upper circuit after a ₹1,042 crore order win; do you own?

A small-cap stock hit its upper circuit in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 16 September, after the company announced a ₹1,041.63 crore order win. Saatvik Green Energy share price jumped 10% to hit the upper circuit of ₹428.60, a day after announcing an order from Solar Energy Corporation of India for Solar PV Modules, worth ₹1,041.63 crore.

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"We wish to inform you that Saatvik Green Energy Limited has been awarded and has accepted an order from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited for the supply of Solar PV Modules, with an aggregate order value of ₹1,041.63 crore," said the company in an exchange filing post-market hours on 15 September.

According to the company's exchange filing, the order will be executed by December 2027.

Earlier on 3 December, the company informed that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, had received and accepted an order of ₹297.5 crore from two renowned independent power producers/EPC players for the supply of Solar PV Modules, which will be executed by March 2027.

Saatvik Green Energy share price trend On a monthly scale, the stock has been down since July this year. However, year-to-date, the stock is up 10%, outperforming the equity benchmark Sensex, which is down 13% for the same period.

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The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹580 on 15 October last year and a 52-week low of ₹329.70 on 9 March this year.

Saatvik Green Energy's FY26 financial performance In the last financial year (FY26), Saatvik Green Energy's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 111% to ₹4,548.44 crore compared to ₹2,158.39 crore in FY25.

Net profit after tax for the year jumped 64.5% to ₹357.12 crore from ₹217.15 crore last year.

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