Small-cap FMCG stock below ₹20 climbs to 52-week high after Q1FY24 results. Share rises 25% in three days2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹20 climbed to a new 52-week ppeak of ₹14.79 on BSE during Thursday deals
Small-cap stock below ₹20: Shares of Mishtann Foods have been in uptrend after announcement of Q results 2023. The FMCG company declared its first quarter results for the financial year 2023-24 on Tuesday when the market was about to close. However, in last three days, Mishtann Foods share price has ascended from ₹11.31 per share levels to ₹14.79 apiece levels, logging more than 25 per cent rise in this time. while climbing over 25 per cent, this small-cap stock climbed to a new 52-week peak of ₹14.79 levels during Thursday deals.
