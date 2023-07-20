Hello User
Small-cap FMCG stock below 20 climbs to 52-week high after Q1FY24 results. Share rises 25% in three days

Small-cap FMCG stock below 20 climbs to 52-week high after Q1FY24 results. Share rises 25% in three days

2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:57 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Small-cap stock below 20 climbed to a new 52-week ppeak of 14.79 on BSE during Thursday deals

Small-cap stock below 20 has reported 300 per cent YoY rise in EBIDTA during April-June 2023 quarter.

Small-cap stock below 20: Shares of Mishtann Foods have been in uptrend after announcement of Q results 2023. The FMCG company declared its first quarter results for the financial year 2023-24 on Tuesday when the market was about to close. However, in last three days, Mishtann Foods share price has ascended from 11.31 per share levels to 14.79 apiece levels, logging more than 25 per cent rise in this time. while climbing over 25 per cent, this small-cap stock climbed to a new 52-week peak of 14.79 levels during Thursday deals.

Mishtann Foods Q1 results 2023

In Q1FY24, Mishtann Foods Ltd reported total revenue at 293.95 crore, which stood at 158.27 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year. This means, the FMCG company clocked over 85 per cent YoY rise in total revenue. Small-cap company's EBIDTA surged from 18.24 crore to 72.75 crore during this period, delivering near 300 per cent rise in year-on-year terms. In Q1Fy24, Mishtann Foods Ltd reported PAT of 68.91 crore, which is near 525 per cent higher from its PAT of 11.02 crore in first quarter of the previous financial year.

While presenting the Q1 results for FY2023-24, Mishtann Foods management said, "Our Revenue from Operations witnessed an impressive increase of 85.73 per cent, reaching 293.94 crore compared to 158.26 crore in Q1 FY23. This growth was primarily driven by robust demand and successful geographic expansion of our products."

Mishtann Foods management further added, “Our focus on optimizing costs and enhancing operational efficiency has played a vital role in achieving these remarkable milestones. Additionally, our Profit After Tax (PAT) has shown extraordinary growth of 525.31 per cent, reaching 68.91 crore, with PAT margins improving by 16.48 per cent to 23.44 per cent in Q1 FY24."

While declaring the Q1 results 2023, Mishtann Foods Ltd announced the incorporation of two Wholly Owned Subsidiaries operating in the fields of grain-based ethanol and electric vehicle components. This strategic move reflects our forward-looking approach, capitalizing on emerging opportunities in sustainable technologies and eco-friendly solutions.

Mishtann Foods Q4 results 2023

In Q4FY23, the small-cap stock priced below 20 had reported near 10 per cent growth in revenue from operations to 168.89 crore, which stood at 153.47 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal. Company's EBITDA increased by 4.57 per cent from 22.33 crore in Q4 FY22 to 23.35 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margins decreased from 14.55 per cent in Q4 FY22 to 13.82 per cent in Q4 FY23 by 73 bps.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
