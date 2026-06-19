Small-cap FMCG stock ends in green territory after promoter's stake raise move

Multibagger small-cap stock GRM Overseas, which operates in the agricultural and FMCG sectors, edged higher in Friday's trade, settling at ₹93 apiece, after the company informed investors that a promoter group member had acquired additional shares.

The company said that Atul Garg, a member of the promoter group, has further increased his stake in the company. In a filing to the BSE and NSE, GRM Overseas stated that Atul Garg acquired an additional 0.05% stake through open-market transactions on June 17, 2026. The acquired shares carry a face value of ₹2 each.

The 0.05% stake represents 99,546 shares of the company. According to BSE shareholding data, Atul Garg currently holds a 20.51% stake in GRM Overseas. Other promoter group members include Hukam Chand Garg, who owns a 21.88% stake, and Mamta Garg, who holds a 20.12% stake.

Overall, promoters collectively held a 62.5% stake in GRM Overseas at the end of the March quarter, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) owned 3.4%. General public shareholders and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) held 26.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Singularity Equity Fund I, co-founded by Madhu Kela and his family members and classified under the FII category, held a 2.91% stake in the company, according to BSE shareholding data.

GRM Overseas Q4 FY26 results The rice exporter and food products company delivered strong revenue growth during the March quarter, although profit growth remained relatively modest and operating margins came under pressure due to rising costs.

For the fourth quarter of FY26, GRM Overseas reported a consolidated net profit of ₹21.61 crore, registering growth of 5.51% compared with ₹20.48 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue performance was significantly stronger. Revenue from operations surged 104.94% year-on-year to ₹597.20 crore during the March quarter, compared with ₹290 crore recorded in the same period last year.

For the full financial year FY26, GRM Overseas reported a consolidated net profit of ₹74.34 crore, reflecting growth of 21.39% over the previous financial year.

The company also posted healthy revenue growth during the year. Revenue from operations increased 31.22% year-on-year to ₹1,769.20 crore in FY26, highlighting continued demand for its products across domestic and international markets.

Shares crash over 40% in June The company's shares have witnessed intense selling pressure in June, plunging 42% so far and falling to their lowest level since April 2025.

The sharp correction follows a sustained bull run between December 2024 and May 2026, during which the stock surged 140%. Along the way, it also hit a fresh all-time high of ₹185 apiece.

Nevertheless, the recent selloff has left the stock trading nearly 50% below its record high, indicating a challenging phase after an extended rally. If the stock ends the month with a decline of more than 40%, it would mark its steepest monthly fall since March 2023.

Also Read | Why chasing last year’s winners keeps investors one step behind