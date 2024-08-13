Small-cap FMCG stock GRM Overseas close to lifetime high after Q1 results 2024

  Small-cap under 250: FMCG stock opened with an upside gap and came close to its loifetime high of 246 during Tuesday dealings

Asit Manohar
Updated13 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250: The FMCG company registered a YoY rise in total income and net profit during the April to June 2024 quarter.
Small-cap stock under ₹250: The FMCG company registered a YoY rise in total income and net profit during the April to June 2024 quarter.(Photo: Pixabay)

Small-cap stock under 250: GRM Overseas shares witnessed a positive opening during the early morning session on Tuesday. GRM Overseas share price today opened with an upside gap at 236.39 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of 245.75 apiece, registering an intraday gain of over 5 percent.

While climbing this intraday high, the FMCG stock came close to its lifetime high of 246 apiece. However, the stock failed to sustain itself at intraday highs and was retraced after the profit-booking trigger. The small-cap stock is currently available at around 236 per share.

GRM Overseas Q1 results 2024

The small-cap stock was under the radar of Dalal Street bulls after the announcement of Q1 results 2024 on Monday. The FMCG company registered a YoY rise in total income and net profit during the April to June 2024 quarter. The company's total income during the April to June 2024 quarter grew by over 15 percent to 375.25 crore, compared to 325.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company's net profit surged from 17.44 crore to 18.02 crore in the recently ended June 2024 quarter, logging a YoY rise of around 3.35 percent.

GRM Overseas share price history

After bottoming out at around 120 apiece in the middle of March 2024, the FMCG stock has remained an ideal 'buy-on-dips' stock for investors. GRM Overseas share price today climbed to around 246 apiece on the NSE, which means the small-cap stock under 250 has delivered around 105 percent return to its positional shareholders in the last five months. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market delivered in FY25.

The small-cap FMCG stock is available on both the NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is 1,418 crore. Its current trade volume on the NSE is over 67,000, and around three and a half hours of trade are still left on Tuesday. The 52-week high of the small-cap FMCG stock is 246, while its 52-week low is 113 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM IST
