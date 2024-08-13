Small-cap FMCG stock GRM Overseas close to lifetime high after Q1 results 2024

Small-cap stock under ₹250: GRM Overseas shares witnessed a positive opening during the early morning session on Tuesday. GRM Overseas share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹236.39 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹245.75 apiece, registering an intraday gain of over 5 percent.

While climbing this intraday high, the FMCG stock came close to its lifetime high of ₹246 apiece. However, the stock failed to sustain itself at intraday highs and was retraced after the profit-booking trigger. The small-cap stock is currently available at around ₹236 per share.

GRM Overseas Q1 results 2024 The small-cap stock was under the radar of Dalal Street bulls after the announcement of Q1 results 2024 on Monday. The FMCG company registered a YoY rise in total income and net profit during the April to June 2024 quarter. The company's total income during the April to June 2024 quarter grew by over 15 percent to ₹375.25 crore, compared to ₹325.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company's net profit surged from ₹17.44 crore to ₹18.02 crore in the recently ended June 2024 quarter, logging a YoY rise of around 3.35 percent.

GRM Overseas share price history After bottoming out at around ₹120 apiece in the middle of March 2024, the FMCG stock has remained an ideal 'buy-on-dips' stock for investors. GRM Overseas share price today climbed to around ₹246 apiece on the NSE, which means the small-cap stock under ₹250 has delivered around 105 percent return to its positional shareholders in the last five months. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market delivered in FY25.

The small-cap FMCG stock is available on both the NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is ₹1,418 crore. Its current trade volume on the NSE is over 67,000, and around three and a half hours of trade are still left on Tuesday. The 52-week high of the small-cap FMCG stock is ₹246, while its 52-week low is ₹113 apiece.